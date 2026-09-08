What did Sophie Cunningham text Enes Freedom after Sky vs Fever ejection? Former NBA star reveals alleged exchange

Enes Kanter Freedom has remained in the spotlight since making the unexpected announcement that he plans to enter the upcoming WNBA Draft, a move that followed Sophie Cunningham's comments sparking widespread debate over transgender participation and WNBA eligibility rules.

Enes Freedom has spent recent weeks publicly supporting Sophie Cunningham. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Freedom has spent recent weeks publicly supporting the Indiana Fever guard, who faced significant backlash following her remarks in July.

He has now shared details of what he claims was a private text exchange with Cunningham after he was ejected from the Fever's August 23 game against the Chicago Sky.

Freedom details text exchange with Cunningham

Speaking during a recent appearance on Fox News, Freedom said Cunningham contacted him via text after he was removed from the arena during the game. According to Freedom, her message simply read: “What happened?”

“So, yes, I did text her after the game,” Freedom said. He claimed he responded, “I just got up and opened my arms in the air and said, ‘I’m here to protect my friends.’”

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{{^usCountry}} Freedom did not share screenshots of the alleged conversation, disclose who initiated the exchange or reveal any additional messages between the two. Continues praise for Cunningham {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Freedom did not share screenshots of the alleged conversation, disclose who initiated the exchange or reveal any additional messages between the two. Continues praise for Cunningham {{/usCountry}}

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Despite providing limited details about their private exchange, Freedom used the opportunity to once again express his strong support for Cunningham, whom he has repeatedly described as a friend and one of the WNBA's most prominent voices.

“I think she’s inspiring not only the people in the WNBA, but the girls from all over the world,” Freedom said. “I think she’s an idol now, and she’s an American hero," the former NBA player added.

Also read | Did Sophie Cunningham call the WNBA 'inappropriate'? Here's the truth behind Fever star's resurfaced clip

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The 34-year-old has previously offered similarly strong praise for Cunningham, calling her a “national treasure” who “must be protected at all costs.”

Why was Enes Freedom ejected?

Enes Kanter Freedom attended the Chicago Sky's game against the Indiana Fever last month, where an on-court confrontation involving Sky player Natasha Cloud eventually led to his ejection from the arena.

During a timeout, Cloud appeared to point toward Kanter while shouting in his direction. The former NBA center then rose from his seat, spread his arms and took several steps toward the court.

At the time of the incident, Kanter was wearing a T-shirt featuring the words “WOMAN noun. Adult human female.”

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He was subsequently barred from entering Wintrust Arena, with Chicago Sky owner Michael Alter describing his actions as intentional and provocative.

Kanter lawsuit sparks Sky owner response

Kanter later filed a lawsuit in Illinois over what he claims was mistreatment during the WNBA game last month.

Also read | What are the WNBA eligibility rules? Task Force fails to define ‘woman’ after Enes Kanter Freedom’s draft declaration

However, the Sky owner has pushed back against the legal action, calling the lawsuit “meritless” and saying the team look forward to the “truth prevailing in court.”