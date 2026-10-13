What happened to Dawson Knox vs Rams? Fans blast Bills TE after early errors

Monday Night Football got underway at SoFi Stadium, with the Buffalo Bills holding a 6-0 lead over the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the first quarter.

Dawson Knox came under fire from Bills fans after making a slow start to the contest. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, Dawson Knox came under fire from Bills fans after making a slow start to the contest. Los Angeles managed to narrow Buffalo’s advantage and moved ahead 7-6 with 7:54 remaining in the second quarter.

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Knox had been targeted twice but had yet to record a reception or gain any receiving yards, prompting frustration among fans who took to social media to criticize the tight end’s early performance.

One fan questioned his place on the roster, writing on X, “Why is Dawson Knox still on this team?”

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{{^usCountry}} Another user expressed similar frustration, asking, “What is Dawson Knox even good for?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user expressed similar frustration, asking, “What is Dawson Knox even good for?” {{/usCountry}}

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A fan urged Buffalo to shift its attention to fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid, who appeared to be open, tweeting, “STOP THROWING TO DAWSON KNOX AND THROW TO DALTON KINCAID. HE’S OPEN”

Another fan took a sarcastic jab at Knox’s struggles, posting on X, “If you had a top ten of Dawson Knox’s most unbelievable soul crushing drops what would it be”

This story is being updated.