What happened to Dawson Knox vs Rams? Fans blast Bills TE after early errors

Monday Night Football got underway at SoFi Stadium, with the Buffalo Bills holding a 6-0 lead over the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the first quarter.
However, Dawson Knox came under fire from Bills fans after making a slow start to the contest. Los Angeles managed to narrow Buffalo’s advantage and moved ahead 7-6 with 7:54 remaining in the second quarter.
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Knox had been targeted twice but had yet to record a reception or gain any receiving yards, prompting frustration among fans who took to social media to criticize the tight end’s early performance.
One fan questioned his place on the roster, writing on X, “Why is Dawson Knox still on this team?”
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Another user expressed similar frustration, asking, “What is Dawson Knox even good for?”
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Another user expressed similar frustration, asking, “What is Dawson Knox even good for?”
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A fan urged Buffalo to shift its attention to fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid, who appeared to be open, tweeting, “STOP THROWING TO DAWSON KNOX AND THROW TO DALTON KINCAID. HE’S OPEN”
Another fan took a sarcastic jab at Knox’s struggles, posting on X, “If you had a top ten of Dawson Knox’s most unbelievable soul crushing drops what would it be”
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.