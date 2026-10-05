What happened to DJ Moore vs Patriots? Latest injury update on Bills WR

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with an injury concern involving wide receiver DJ Moore during the first half of their Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots.

What happened to DJ Moore?

Buffalo listed DJ Moore as questionable to return with a shoulder injury. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Moore appeared to be dealing with an issue after a second-quarter play and was taken to the blue medical tent for further assessment. He later left for the locker room, and Buffalo listed him as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

“Injury Update: DJ Moore (shoulder) is questionable to return,” Bills posted on X.

The teal later downgraded Moore's status to “doubtful” for the remaining game against the Patriots.

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{{^usCountry}} Before leaving the game, the 29-year-old wide receiver had recorded just one reception on two targets for 11 yards. How did Moore get injured? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before leaving the game, the 29-year-old wide receiver had recorded just one reception on two targets for 11 yards. How did Moore get injured? {{/usCountry}}

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The play that preceded Moore’s injury did not appear particularly concerning at first. He was moving toward the right sideline while Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled in the same direction. Allen eventually threw late into tight coverage, prompting Moore to dive in an attempt to make the catch.

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After the play, Moore was seen making his way toward the blue medical tent. He did not remain on the field or show any obvious signs of serious distress immediately after the play.

Moore has battled injuries

Moore is in his first season with the Buffalo Bills after previously spending time with the Chicago Bears. Injuries have been a recurring issue throughout his NFL career, dating back to his time with the Panthers, when he dealt with a concussion, ankle sprain, hamstring injury and knee strain.

During his stint with the Bears, Moore also missed time with a quad strain and a groin injury.

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'He had already dealt with a shoulder issue earlier this season after joining the Bills, although it did not force him to miss a game because the injury occurred during a Thursday night matchup followed by an extended break.

Moore has recently been dealing with an AC joint sprain, raising the possibility that he aggravated the same issue during Sunday’s game.

Deep Dive What caused DJ Moore's injury during the game against the Patriots? DJ Moore suffered a shoulder injury after a play in the second quarter, leading him to be assessed in the medical tent before leaving for the locker room. What is the latest status on DJ Moore's ability to return to the game? DJ Moore has been listed as questionable to return to the game due to his shoulder injury, according to updates from the Buffalo Bills. How did DJ Moore perform before his injury against the Patriots? Before leaving the game due to injury, DJ Moore recorded one reception on two targets for 11 yards.