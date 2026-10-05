What happened to Parker Washington? Jaguars WR's struggles vs Bengals frustrate fans: 'Where is he?'

Parker Washington's slow start against the Cincinnati Bengals has fantasy football managers getting frustrated. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) pictured. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver came into Week 4 after a strong opening to the season. Through three games, Washington had 15 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns, quickly becoming one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets. He had also been a steady fantasy option.

His numbers dipped in Week 3 against the Patriots, when he caught just 3 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown on 5 targets. Even though he scored, it was his lowest total in both catches and receiving yards this season.