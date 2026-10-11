What happened to Kaleb Cost? Latest injury update on UNC player after scary collision with the wall

A concerning incident involving UNC defensive back Kaleb Cost occurred during Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

What happened to Kaleb Cost?

Kaleb Cost slammed into the concrete wall behind the end zone. (Instagram @kalebcost)

Cost slammed into the concrete wall behind the end zone, which appeared to have minimal padding, and stayed down after the collision. The severity of the impact quickly sparked concern about his condition.

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Cost was able to walk off the field without assistance, though he appeared to be in considerable pain.

The ESPN broadcast chose not to show a replay of the incident, describing the injury as particularly difficult to watch.

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Kaleb Cost injury update

The UNC defensive back appeared to hit the wall with both arms before his head jolted forward from the force of the collision. He then seemingly tossed his helmet away in frustration following the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} ESPN later confirmed that Cost would miss the remainder of the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ESPN later confirmed that Cost would miss the remainder of the game. {{/usCountry}}

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UNC football insider Noah Weiskopf also provided an update on the defensive back’s condition, confirming a lower-body injury in a post on X. “Kaleb Cost will not return to the game with a lower-body injury,” Weiskopf wrote.

A veteran presence in UNC’s secondary

Since arriving at UNC in 2023, Cost has featured in 41 games for the Tar Heels. Cost has established himself as an experienced and important member of the Tar Heels’ secondary.

Across his college career, the 22-year-old has registered 91 solo tackles and 38 assisted tackles, while also recording three interceptions and breaking up 14 passes.

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The Atlanta native has largely served as a nickel cornerback during his time with the Tar Heels, but his ability to handle different assignments makes him a valuable option across UNC’s secondary.

As he enters his final collegiate season, the Tar Heels will be hoping Cost has avoided a major injury after the concerning collision during Saturday’s game.