UF game delayed by lightning: When will Florida vs South Carolina resume? Latest updates

The Florida Gators vs South Carolina Gamecocks football game has been delayed by lightning, with the second half put on hold at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday, October 10. Florida vs South Carolina is delayed by lightning at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, with the Gamecocks leading.

Florida was trailing South Carolina 17-10 when the delay was announced.

The Florida Gators Football account confirmed the stoppage on X, saying the team had entered a lightning delay and that further updates would follow. No official restart time has been announced in the updates available so far.

Florida vs South Carolina game delayed by lightning The delay was announced after lightning was detected in the area around the stadium. Max Bernstein of The Independent Florida Alligator also reported that play had been suspended because of the weather.

Fans are waiting for officials to give the all-clear before players can return to the field.

When will the Florida vs South Carolina game resume? There is no confirmed restart time yet. According to updates shared about the stadium's weather rules, play cannot resume until there have been no lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius for 30 minutes.

That means the length of the delay will depend on local weather conditions and when the required waiting period can begin. Officials have not announced when the second half will restart.

Florida trails South Carolina 17-10 South Carolina entered halftime with a seven-point lead after taking advantage of Florida's mistakes. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw two touchdown passes in the first half, helping the Gamecocks move ahead.

Weather update The Florida Gators vs South Carolina Gamecocks game is out of the lightning delay. Florida Gators Football announced on X at that play would resume after a 10-minute warmup period.

The update means the teams were cleared to prepare to return to the field, although the post itself did not give an exact kickoff time.

The game is officially resumed now.

(The story is being updated…)