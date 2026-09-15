What happened to Mansoor Delane? Chiefs confirm CB's injury and reveal whether he will return against Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered an early blow during Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos as cornerback Mansoor Delane was forced to leave the game in the first quarter.

Denver Broncos as cornerback Mansoor Delane was forced to leave the game in the first quarter. (AP Photo)

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Kansas City later revealed that Delane was dealing with a shoulder injury and listed him as questionable to return. "CB Mansoor Delane is questionable to return with a shoulder injury," the Chiefs tweeted on X.

Deep Dive What injury did Mansoor Delane sustain during the game against the Broncos? Mansoor Delane sustained a shoulder injury during the game against the Denver Broncos, which led to him being listed as questionable to return. Who replaced Mansoor Delane after his injury in the game? Kristian Fulton stepped in to fill the cornerback position following Mansoor Delane's departure due to his shoulder injury. Will Mansoor Delane be able to return for the Chiefs' next game? As of now, Mansoor Delane is still listed as questionable, and the Chiefs have not confirmed whether he will return in the upcoming game.

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{{^usCountry}} Kristian Fulton stepped in to fill Delane’s spot in the secondary following his departure. This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kristian Fulton stepped in to fill Delane’s spot in the secondary following his departure. This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

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