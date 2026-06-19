What time is the USA vs Australia FIFA World Cup match today? How to watch, TV channel, streaming details

The United States men's national team will look to build on its emphatic FIFA World Cup opening victory when it faces Australia in its second Group D match on Friday.

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill (12) attempts to make a save of a goal by USMNT midfielder Giovanni Reyna (not pictured) in the second half of a Group D match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The USMNT kicked off its campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay, while Australia began the tournament with a 2-0 victory against Turkey. With both teams entering the fixture on the back of wins, Friday's clash could play a key role in deciding the Group D standings.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

What time is the USA vs Australia match today?

The United States will take on Australia at 3 pm ET on Friday, June 19.

The Group D encounter will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

Where can fans watch USA vs Australia?

The match will be televised on Fox in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo, Tubi, the FOX One app, and Peacock for Spanish-language coverage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo, Tubi, the FOX One app, and Peacock for Spanish-language coverage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Beyond jerseys: The quirkiest FIFA World Cup merchandise of 2026 Will Christian Pulisic play? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Beyond jerseys: The quirkiest FIFA World Cup merchandise of 2026 Will Christian Pulisic play? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} US captain Christian Pulisic remains a doubt after picking up a left calf injury during the Americans' 4-1 win over Paraguay in their opening group-stage match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US captain Christian Pulisic remains a doubt after picking up a left calf injury during the Americans' 4-1 win over Paraguay in their opening group-stage match. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pulisic was substituted at halftime, and while USA Today reported that he has been making progress, it remains unclear whether he will be fit enough to start against Australia. Why is this match important? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pulisic was substituted at halftime, and while USA Today reported that he has been making progress, it remains unclear whether he will be fit enough to start against Australia. Why is this match important? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A victory would significantly strengthen the United States' position in Group D. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A victory would significantly strengthen the United States' position in Group D. {{/usCountry}}

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If the US defeats Australia and Turkey either loses or draws against Paraguay, the Americans would secure first place in the group with one match to spare.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup: Three things we learnt from a chaotic first week

A draw would leave the battle for the top spot to be decided on the final matchday, while a defeat would end the United States' hopes of finishing first in Group D, although qualification for the knockout stage would still be within reach.

After Friday's meeting with Australia, the United States has one group-stage fixture remaining: June 25: USA vs Turkey (SoFi Stadium). Should the Americans advance from Group D, they will move on to the knockout stage, which begins on June 28.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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