When does Aaron Judge return? Yankees manager gives major injury update

Aaron Judge appears to be making steady progress toward a return to the New York Yankees lineup as he recovers from a rib stress fracture.

Aaron Judge appears to be making steady progress toward a return to the New York Yankees lineup. (Getty Images via AFP)

His prolonged absence has left the Yankees without one of their biggest offensive threats as they push for a playoff spot, with a wild-card berth appearing to be the more likely path unless the standings shift significantly.

Yankees manager provides positive update

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The latest encouraging development came from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who revealed that Judge is expected to step into the batter’s box against live pitching early next week.

When does Judge return?

Before he can return to the active roster, however, Judge will need to complete at least two live-pitching sessions as part of his recovery process.

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{{^usCountry}} MLB insider Bryan Hoch reported the development on X and wrote, “Aaron Judge is scheduled to face live pitching on Monday at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Boone said. Pitcher is still TBD. Judge said he would need to do that at least twice before being activated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MLB insider Bryan Hoch reported the development on X and wrote, “Aaron Judge is scheduled to face live pitching on Monday at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Boone said. Pitcher is still TBD. Judge said he would need to do that at least twice before being activated.” {{/usCountry}}

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The 34-year-old offered another encouraging sign Friday in San Diego, where he was seen running the bases, completing a workout and fielding fly balls.

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His continued on-field activity suggests a return could be approaching sooner rather than later.

Judge’s comeback could revive Yankees

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Having Judge back for the closing weeks of the season could provide a major boost for the Yankees, both offensively and as they regain their clubhouse leader.

New York’s lineup has struggled during his absence, ranking near the bottom in key offensive categories such as batting average, on-base percentage and OPS.

The Yankees also do not plan to send Judge to the minors as he prepares to return. Instead, the club appears focused on getting its star back into the lineup as soon as he is ready.

Judge frustrated by lengthy recovery

Judge’s recovery has stretched well beyond the timeline he initially hoped for, leaving the Yankees star increasingly frustrated by the prolonged process.

He recently acknowledged how difficult the extended absence has been while discussing his progress.

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"I'm mad how long it has taken," Judge said, reported Bryan Hoch for MLB.com. “It is what it is. I wish it was real two months ago, but we're at this point [now]. We're getting close. I can't wait to be back out there," the Yankees star added.

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Before the rib injury sidelined him, Judge was once again producing at a high level for New York. He had a .248 batting average with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs, along with a .908 OPS.

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