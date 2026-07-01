When will Brendan Sorsby be draft eligible? NFL memo clarifies former Texas Tech QB's entry status

Brendan Sorsby’s long-running legal battle with the NFL has finally reached its conclusion.

NFL circulated a memo to all 32 teams outlining Brendan Sorsby's draft eligibility status (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

The former college quarterback has officially decided to sit out the 2026 season and will not continue his challenge against the league regarding its decision not to conduct a supplemental draft.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, attention will now shift to when Sorsby could become eligible to enter the NFL and officially begin his professional career. The former Texas Tech quarterback appears to have already set his sights on the 2027 NFL Draft as the next step in that journey.

When will Sorsby be draft eligible?

Adding further clarity to the situation, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the league circulated a memo to all 32 teams on Tuesday outlining Sorsby's draft eligibility status.

“A memo was sent today to all NFL teams saying that the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby will not be pursuing any further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL—and that instead, Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the 2027 NFL Draft,” Schefter tweeted on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The communication provided franchises with guidance on the quarterback's path to the NFL following his decision to sit out the 2026 season and end his legal challenge against the league. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The communication provided franchises with guidance on the quarterback's path to the NFL following his decision to sit out the 2026 season and end his legal challenge against the league. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Schefter also mentioned, “Sorsby will be considered a “Draft-Eligible” player for the 2027 NFL Draft and will not be eligible to sign an NFL Player Contract until the completion of the 2027 NFL Draft.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Brendan Sorsby's last playing avenue closes as CFL denies eligibility over 'serious and concerning' issue

The update effectively confirms that Sorsby will have to wait until the conclusion of the 2027 draft process before he can officially sign with an NFL team.

Sorsby eyes 2027 NFL Draft

Therefore, the 22-year-old's professional aspirations are now firmly tied to the 2027 draft, where franchises will have their first opportunity to select or pursue him under league rules.

Sorsby also issued a statement on Tuesday, announcing that he will dedicate the coming months to rehabilitation, training, and preparing for the 2027 NFL Draft rather than pursuing any further action related to his eligibility situation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I accept 100% responsibility for my actions. I did not have control of my gambling problem and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could've happened to me. Because of this, I have been able to get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery,” he posted on Instagram.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also mentioned, “I am fully committed to being the best version of myself that I can be while getting ready for the 2027 draft."

How Sorsby's NFL route got delayed

The development follows the CFL's earlier decision to bar its teams from signing Sorsby in 2026.

After beginning his college career at Indiana and spending two seasons at Cincinnati, Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech for the 2026 season but was later deemed ineligible.

Although a temporary court injunction restored his eligibility, he ultimately chose to end his collegiate career and pursue an NFL opportunity.

Also read: Brendan Sorsby gambling: A look at the Texas Tech QB's history of gambling amid treatment

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several teams were reportedly interested in selecting him, with some projections placing his value as high as a second-round pick. However, those plans were derailed when the NFL opted not to hold a supplemental draft.