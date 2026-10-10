Where is Marvin Harrison Jr. playing this week? Cardinals near trade as Colts bow out

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss the team's Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 11, as Arizona works to trade him to an unnamed team.

Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss Sunday's Cardinals-Lions game as Arizona works on a trade, with Houston among the possible destinations. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

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NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the Cardinals are finalizing a deal, although the trade has not been completed.

The Indianapolis Colts, who explored the possibility of signing Harrison, are not expected to be his next team. The Houston Texans have emerged as a possible destination, but his future remains uncertain.

Marvin Harrison Jr. trade

Harrison will be inactive when the Cardinals host the Detroit Lions because the team is working to complete his trade. Schefter reported that Arizona had informed the wide receiver about the decision on Saturday morning.

Schefter wrote, “Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, the receiving team has not been officially named, and the trade is not yet complete. According to Schefter, the deal will take more time, with the final agreement expected after Sunday's games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the receiving team has not been officially named, and the trade is not yet complete. According to Schefter, the deal will take more time, with the final agreement expected after Sunday's games. {{/usCountry}}

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Why Colts are out?

The Indianapolis Colts considered acquiring Harrison as they deal with injuries among their wide receivers. However, the team has decided against pursuing the move.

According to Mike Chappell, a reporter covering the Colts for FOX59 and CBS4, Arizona's asking price was a major concern. The Cardinals were reportedly seeking a second-round draft pick and another selection in return.

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Indianapolis has already traded away its 2027 first-round pick in the deal for cornerback Sauce Gardner. Giving up more draft capital for Harrison would have further limited its options.

There was also the added pressure of bringing Harrison to a team where his father, Marvin Harrison Sr., became a franchise legend. The elder Harrison played for the Colts and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

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Marvin Harrison Jr. traded to Texans?

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The Houston Texans are among the teams that have discussed a possible deal with Arizona. A move to Houston could reunite Harrison with quarterback C.J. Stroud, his former teammate at Ohio State.

Schefter reported that Houston was firmly involved in the talks. However, a Texans source told him, “I can’t confirm or deny at this time.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also addressed the possibility, writing, “If it ends up being the #Texans, Marvin Harrison Jr. would be reunited with his college QB CJ Stroud. But as of right now, no trade is finalized.”

Harrison, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has struggled to match expectations. He recorded 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2024. His numbers fell to 41 catches, 608 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

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This season, he has managed just five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown across four games. His next team will have to decide how to get more out of the young receiver.