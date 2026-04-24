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Who is Arvell Reese? Key facts about the Ohio State Linebacker — age, family, education, career stats

Read the key facts about Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese is a top prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:23 am IST
Edited by HT Global Sports Desk
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Arvell Reese is widely projected as one of the first linebackers off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. Reese had a breakout college career at Ohio State. His time in college was marked with the Buckeyes by earning consensus All‑American honors as a junior. During pre‑draft interviews, Reese told reporters, “I think I’m an outside linebacker/edge,” indicating his perception at next level NFL defenses.

Age, hometown, and family background

Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese (20) gets ready to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.(AP)

Reese was born on August 28, 2004, in Cleveland, Ohio. His childhood was spent in the Glenville neighborhood where he attended Glenville High School. He is the son of Gwen Reese. The athlete has often opened up about the support he receives from his family. He moved from Cleveland to Columbus for college.

Education and college career

Reese enrolled at Ohio State in 2023 where he joined the team as a highly rated four‑star recruit. Over three seasons, he evolved from a reserve and special‑teams player into a central part of the Buckeyes’ defense. Reese has a record of 112 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and seven quarterback hurries across 38 games. He was part of Ohio State’s 2024 College Football Playoff national championship team and described his junior season as a chance to “help carry the defense.”

On‑field stats and draft profile

 
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