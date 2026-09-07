Who is Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi? Everything to know about the WWE couple's marriage, family and children

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, but he is not the only member of his family with a connection to the industry.

Who is Cody Rhodes’ wife?

Brandi Rhodes' relationship with Cody also began during the early years of her WWE career. (Instagram @thebrandirhodes)

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His wife, Brandi Rhodes, has also built a career as a professional wrestler and wrestling personality. The couple has now been married for more than a decade.

Born Brandi Alexis Reed on June 23, 1983, in Canton, Michigan, a Detroit suburb, Brandi developed an interest in figure skating at a young age. According to PEOPLE, she began skating when she was just four years old.

Brandi Rhodes' education

She later received a full scholarship to attend the University of Michigan. Brandi eventually stepped away from figure skating during her sophomore year to concentrate on her studies.

After graduating, she worked as a news anchor for two years before relocating to the East Coast.

Brandi continued her education at the University of Miami, where she earned a master's degree in broadcast journalism. Before entering professional wrestling, she also worked as a model for several major brands, including KFC and Budweiser.

When Brandi started her WWE journey

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{{^usCountry}} Her journey into WWE began in March 2011, when she signed a developmental contract following a tryout. Brandi made her debut in Florida Championship Wrestling later that year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her journey into WWE began in March 2011, when she signed a developmental contract following a tryout. Brandi made her debut in Florida Championship Wrestling later that year. {{/usCountry}}

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She initially worked as a ring announcer on WWE Superstars before moving to NXT, where she announced matches under the name Eden Stiles. Her first stint with WWE ended in December 2011 when she was released from her contract.

Around the same period, she publicly revealed that she was dating Cody Rhodes.

Brandi made WWE history in 2015

Brandi returned to WWE in 2013 and took on several on-screen roles, including ring announcer and backstage interviewer for Main Event and SmackDown. She also served as a backup announcer for major WWE shows such as WrestleMania and Raw.

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In 2015, Brandi made history by becoming the first Black woman to serve as a ring announcer at WrestleMania.

Cody and Brandi's decade-long marriage

Her relationship with Cody also began during the early years of her WWE career. After dating for more than a year, the couple got engaged in November 2012.

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Cody and Brandi Rhodes exchanged vows on September 12, 2013. Their wedding was held at the Swan House and Atlanta History Center.

Rhodes family welcomed two daughters

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Iris Runnels, in June 2021.

Four years later, Cody and Brandi expanded their family once again, announcing in August 2025 that they had welcomed their second daughter, Leilani Ella.

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