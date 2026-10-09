Who is JoJo Lacey? Dylan Harper’s girlfriend hit with fresh infidelity allegations months after football player cheating rumors

There have been numerous instances when NBA dating stories have sent fans into a frenzy on social media, and this time, the pair at the center of the dating drama is San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and his girlfriend, JoJo Lacey. Jojo Lacey had already faced allegations of cheating with a football player, yet she and Dylan Harper continued to stand by their relationship. (Getty Images via AFP)

The couple have faced cheating rumors before, but fresh allegations have now thrust their relationship back into the spotlight.

Who is Jojo Lacey? Her relationship with Dylan Harper Harper and Lacey are both Rutgers alumni, with reports suggesting that the pair have been in a relationship for approximately two years.

Lacey, who is 24, pursued a professional basketball career after going undrafted in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

She subsequently earned a spot at Washington Mystics training camp, although her time with the team lasted only about a month before she was waived.

Also read | Who is Frank Adams? Sophie Cunningham’s ‘rumored boyfriend’ draws attention with his NBA and GCU ties

Harper, on the other hand, entered the NBA as one of the most highly regarded prospects in his draft class. The San Antonio Spurs selected the guard second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Fresh allegations emerge against Lacey An Instagram user behind the account “theoriginalmaterialgirlll” has claimed that Lacey was romantically involved with her boyfriend.

Although the Instagram account can no longer be found on the platform, screenshots allegedly posted by the user have continued to circulate across social media. The screenshots gained traction after Robert Littal, founder and CEO of BlackSportsOnline, published an article featuring them.

The situation escalated after the woman alleged that another female had been repeatedly contacting her boyfriend despite the two of them still being together.