Who is Kinley Rasmus? 5 things to know about former MLB star’s daughter at Little League World Series

The 2026 Little League World Series will feature plenty of promising young players in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, but Alabama’s Kinley Rasmus stands out for both her talent and family baseball background.

Alabama’s Kinley Rasmus stands out for both her talent and family baseball background. (Instagram @kinleyraz2k32)

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At only 12 years old, the Phenix City standout has already made a name for herself as one of the most accomplished young players in the sport, entering the tournament with an impressive baseball pedigree.

1. Who is Kinley Rasmus’ dad?

Kinley Rasmus is the daughter of former MLB pitcher Cory Rasmus and has already drawn attention with her performances during the regional stage ahead of the 2026 Little League World Series.

Kinley gets dad’s coaching support

Cory is serving as an assistant coach for the 2026 Phenix City team, bringing his own Little League experience to the group. He was part of Phenix City’s 1999 squad that advanced to the LLWS championship game alongside his brother Colby, who later reached the major leagues.

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{{^usCountry}} Cory went on to make his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2013 before finishing his professional career with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cory went on to make his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2013 before finishing his professional career with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016. {{/usCountry}}

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The 38-year-old is making the trip to Williamsport with his daughter and is part of the Phenix City coaching staff, working alongside the team’s manager and his brother, Case.

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2. Kinley Rasmus’ stats and versatility

Rasmus has done more than simply hold her own against the competition; she has emerged as one of the standout performers of the regional tournament.

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In the Southeast Regional championship game, she delivered a complete-game shutout to lead Alabama to a 4-0 victory over Tennessee and secure the regional crown. Rasmus allowed only three hits, issued no walks and struck out eight batters.

Her impact has extended beyond the pitcher’s mound as well. At the plate, she went 6-for-8 during the regional tournament, finishing with an impressive .750 batting average.

3. Kinley Rasmus powers Alabama’s LLWS return

Her performances helped Alabama reach the Little League World Series for the first time in 27 years.

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4. Who is Kinley Rasmus’ uncle?

Rasmus also comes from a strong baseball family. Her uncle is former MLB outfielder Colby Rasmus, who spent 10 seasons in the majors from 2009 through 2018.

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Colby began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals and later played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.

5. Who is Kinley Rasmus’ cousin teammate?

The Rasmus family will have even more representation at this year’s Little League World Series, with Ryker, Case’s son and Kinley’s cousin, also competing for Phenix City.

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