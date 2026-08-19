Who is Nick Kyrgios girlfriend? Tennis star love life and net worth in focus after suspension for cocaine use

Australian ex-Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has received a provisional suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) following a positive cocaine test.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios faces a provisional suspension from the ITIA after a cocaine test result. (AFP)

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The 31-year-old athlete submitted a sample at an event in Spain on June 22, which later revealed the presence of benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite.

In a detailed statement on his Instagram Stories, Kyrgios expressed his apologies to his friends and family, accepting full responsibility for what he described as a "huge mistake."

“I’m not going to make excuses, but I do want to give some context about where I’ve been. The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally,” he stated, noting that he would be withdrawing from social media and public engagements for the upcoming 28 days.

Nick Kyrgios suspended: ITIA issues statement

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{{^usCountry}} The ITIA has verified that the former world No. 13 possesses the right to appeal. However, it noted that he has not yet exercised this right. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ITIA has verified that the former world No. 13 possesses the right to appeal. However, it noted that he has not yet exercised this right. {{/usCountry}}

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“Cocaine is a stimulant and substance of abuse on the WADA Prohibited List and is banned in competition under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme. If taken out of competition, reduced sanctions apply for substances of abuse,” the ITIA stated in a statement.

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“Because of the nature of the substance, a provisional suspension is mandatory and has been in place since 4 August 2026.”

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In the meantime, several fans online have expressed interest in learning about Kyrgios' wealth and his girlfriend.

Who is Nick Kyrgios girlfriend?

This year, Kyrgios revealed the identity of his new girlfriend, confirming that his partner is Danai Stamati, who is based in Melbourne.

"Happy birthday, handsome boy. Proud of you every day," Stamati wrote on on April 27 on his birthday alongside sweet photos of the couple.

In a subsequent Instagram story, Kyrgios responded to a fan's inquiry, affirming that they have been in a relationship for three months.

The post features a picture of the couple enjoying time with Kyrgios' niece and nephew.

Additionally, his mother Nill follows Stamati, whose Instagram account is presently set to private.

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He ended his relationship with businesswoman and influencer Costeen Hatzi in early 2025.

What is Nick Kyrgios' net worth?

Nick Kyrgios, who was born in Canberra, ACT, Australia in April 1995, has a net worth of $8 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He was born to a Greek father and a Malaysian mother.

Kyrgios became a professional player in 2013. In the subsequent year, he captured global attention at Wimbledon by defeating the then-world number one, Rafael Nadal, in the fourth round as a wildcard entry.

This triumph made Kyrgios the first male newcomer to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since 2004, propelling him up the world rankings.