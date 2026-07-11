Who is Tyler Herro’s baby mama? Meet Katya Elise Henry, the influencer raising two children with the NBA star

Tyler Herro’s life away from the basketball court often attracts as much attention as his performances for the Miami Heat. One question fans regularly ask is about the mother of his children, and she is Katya Elise Henry, a well-known fitness influencer, entrepreneur, and model who has built a large following of her own. Although she is often referred to as Tyler Herro’s “baby mama” online, Henry is much more than that label.

Who is Tyler Herro’s baby mama? Meet fitness entrepreneur Katya Elise Henry (Credit : Tyler Herro/Instagram)

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She runs successful businesses, has millions of followers across social media platforms, and shares two children with the NBA star. The couple has been together since 2020 and remains one of basketball’s most talked-about pairs.

Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry’s relationship began during the pandemic

Herro and Henry first connected in 2020 during the COVID-19 shutdown. Their interaction on social media caught fans’ attention and soon turned into a relationship. Later that year, Henry was seen supporting Herro as he helped the Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals inside the Orlando bubble.

Over the years, their relationship has remained in the spotlight, but they have also focused on building a family together. The couple welcomed their daughter, Zya Elise Herro, in September 2021. Their son, Harlem Herro, arrived in January 2023, making them parents of two young children. Multiple reports, including People and Yahoo Sports, have documented the milestones in their growing family.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: What Tyler Herro said about Bam Adebayo before Las Vegas fight Katya Elise Henry built her own career beyond Tyler Herro’s NBA fame {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: What Tyler Herro said about Bam Adebayo before Las Vegas fight Katya Elise Henry built her own career beyond Tyler Herro’s NBA fame {{/usCountry}}

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Long before she became linked to an NBA player, Henry had already established herself in the fitness and lifestyle space. She gained popularity through workout content, fitness advice, and lifestyle posts, attracting millions of followers on Instagram and other platforms.

Henry also turned that popularity into business ventures. She is associated with WBK Fit, a fitness platform that offers workout and nutrition guidance. In addition, she launched her own swimwear brand, Kiss My Peach Swimwear, expanding her presence beyond social media.

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Today, Henry balances business, content creation, and family life. She is frequently seen supporting Herro during important moments in his NBA career while continuing to grow her own brand. That combination of entrepreneurship and public influence has helped her build an identity that stands independently from her relationship with the Miami Heat guard.