Why Aaron Rodgers-Steelers rumors might be true. A decision is made

After weeks of uncertainty, all signs are now pointing toward Aaron Rodgers returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 season. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the four-time MVP is expected to travel to Pittsburgh this weekend as talks with the organization continue to move forward.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks during a press conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans,Jan. 12, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP)

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“FA QB Aaron Rodgers, who is expected to visit the #Steelers Friday and this weekend, will likely play for them in 2026, sources say," Rapoport posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. "A deal is not done & there is always caution until things are signed. But Rodgers’ plan is to play for PIT & these are steps toward that end.”

While the visit does not guarantee a contract will immediately be finalized, it represents the clearest indication yet that Rodgers intends to continue his career in Pittsburgh.

Steelers already positioned themselves for Rodgers return

The Steelers appeared confident throughout the offseason that Rodgers would eventually return. The team notably avoided signing another veteran quarterback in free agency and instead focused on developing younger options behind him.

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{{^usCountry}} Pittsburgh also used the unrestricted free-agent tender on Rodgers earlier this offseason - a move described by ESPN insider Adam Schefter as ‘rare’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pittsburgh also used the unrestricted free-agent tender on Rodgers earlier this offseason - a move described by ESPN insider Adam Schefter as ‘rare’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The tender gives the Steelers the right to match outside offers while also creating a framework for Rodgers to return on a revised contract. Reports suggest the current tender would pay the star QB roughly $15 million for 2026, though both sides are expected to negotiate a separate deal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tender gives the Steelers the right to match outside offers while also creating a framework for Rodgers to return on a revised contract. Reports suggest the current tender would pay the star QB roughly $15 million for 2026, though both sides are expected to negotiate a separate deal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rodgers, who turns 43 later this year, is entering what would be his 22nd NFL season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rodgers, who turns 43 later this year, is entering what would be his 22nd NFL season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last season, he threw for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while helping Pittsburgh reach the playoffs before losing to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. Young quarterbacks not viewed as ready yet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last season, he threw for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while helping Pittsburgh reach the playoffs before losing to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. Young quarterbacks not viewed as ready yet {{/usCountry}}

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The Steelers also drafted Drew Allar in the third round and still have young quarterbacks Will Howard and Mason Rudolph on the roster. However, reports suggest Pittsburgh does not yet believe its younger quarterbacks are fully prepared to lead a playoff-level roster.

Howard has not taken a preseason NFL snap yet, while Allar is still viewed as a developmental prospect adjusting to the professional game.

If Rodgers returns, Rudolph is expected to serve as the backup while Howard and Allar continue competing for depth-chart positions.

Amid Cardinals reports

At the same time, speculation around the Arizona Cardinals briefly added another layer to Rodgers’ free-agency saga. Arizona’s quarterback room currently includes Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Kedon Slovis and rookie Carson Beck after the team moved on from Kyler Murray.

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Reports claimed Brissett was unhappy with his current contract situation, fueling outside speculation that Arizona could potentially pursue Rodgers instead.

The rumors intensified because of Rodgers’ connections within Arizona’s coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who previously worked closely with Rodgers in Green Bay and New York.

Still, no credible reports have confirmed serious negotiations between Rodgers and Arizona.

One report described the situation this way:“Could Rodgers coming to the Cardinals happen? Sure. As stated earlier, there’s no indication that the franchise is seriously interested in Rodgers.”

Steelers remain the most realistic landing spot

Despite the outside speculation, Pittsburgh continues to appear like the most realistic destination for Rodgers. The organization has patiently waited for his decision since the end of last season, while Rodgers has once again taken his time evaluating his future.

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If an agreement is finalized soon, Rodgers would be able to participate in organized team activities beginning May 18 along with mandatory minicamp in early June.

He would also reunite with new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, his longtime former coach with the Green Bay Packers, where the pair won a Super Bowl together.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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