Why did Phil Mickelson step away from golf? Details of treatment for ‘family trauma and addiction’

Phil Mickelson has voluntarily sought treatment for family trauma and addiction during his extended absence from competitive golf, according to a report by TMZ Sports.

Phil Mickelson completed treatment for family trauma and addiction after playing only once during the 2026 golf season. (Phil Mickelson/Instagram)

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A representative for the six-time major champion confirmed that Mickelson recently stayed at an undisclosed treatment facility and has since left. The 56-year-old golfer has played only one competitive event in 2026, the LIV Golf South Africa tournament in March.

He later missed the Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship while dealing with what he had earlier described as a private family health matter involving his wife, Amy.

Phil Mickelson treatment follows months away from golf

Mickelson’s 2026 season changed in February when he said he would miss the opening two LIV Golf events because he and Amy needed to stay in the US for a family health matter. He returned at LIV Golf South Africa in March and finished tied for 48th.

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{{^usCountry}} That proved to be his only competitive appearance of the year. In April, Mickelson said he would miss the Masters and would be away from golf for an extended period as his family dealt with an ongoing personal health matter. He later missed the PGA Championship and Open Championship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That proved to be his only competitive appearance of the year. In April, Mickelson said he would miss the Masters and would be away from golf for an extended period as his family dealt with an ongoing personal health matter. He later missed the PGA Championship and Open Championship. {{/usCountry}}

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His representative’s new statement gives some context to that long absence, but the family situation itself has not been publicly explained.

Also Read: Phil Mickelson: Golfer ousted from golf club after alleged ‘inappropriate contact’ with woman; 5 things to know on probe

Phil Mickelson has spoken about gambling addiction

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Mickelson has previously discussed his struggles with gambling. In 2023, he said he had crossed the line from casual betting into addiction and had received professional help.

He also explained how the problem affected his family and relationships.

“The money wasn’t ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn’t able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm. This lack of presence has been so hurtful.”

Mickelson also described the effect in another part of his statement: “It’s like a hurricane is going on outside and I’m isolated in a shelter oblivious to what was happening. When I came out there was so much damage to clean up that I just wanted to go back inside and not deal with it.”

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Also Read: Phil Mickelson net worth: How rich is the golf star? What we know as club revokes membership after probe

Phil Mickelson’s 2026 golf return remains unclear

The treatment report comes after a year in which Mickelson has stayed largely away from professional golf. His last tournament appearance was in South Africa, and there has been no announced date for his return.

The treatment was described by his representative as being for family trauma and addiction. No further details about the treatment, the family matter or Mickelson’s plans have been made public.

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For now, Mickelson has completed his stay at the facility and remains away from competition.