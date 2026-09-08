Why did the Giants cut Darius Slayton? New York's depth chart and surprise release explained

The New York Giants have decided to part ways with one of their longest-serving wide receivers, releasing veteran Darius Slayton after seven seasons with the franchise.

The New York Giants have decided to part ways with Darius Slayton. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The team announced the move on Monday, bringing an end to Slayton's tenure as the longest-tenured member of the Giants. The 29-year-old later reflected on his time in New York in a message shared on X.

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"Grateful for my time in NY. 7 years a Giant," Slayton wrote on X. “Nothing but love for one of the most prestigious organizations in the NFL. Excited to see what’s next,” the tweet further mentioned.

Why did Giants cut Slayton?

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{{^usCountry}} Slayton's release comes as a surprise, particularly considering the contract he signed just last year. The receiver agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal and was guaranteed $9.75 million for the 2026 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Slayton's release comes as a surprise, particularly considering the contract he signed just last year. The receiver agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal and was guaranteed $9.75 million for the 2026 season. {{/usCountry}}

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Slayton carried a $15.91 million salary-cap hit for the upcoming season. Before his release, the Giants were already $953,427 over the cap, according to Spotrac.

By releasing him, the Giants save only $2.5 million, while still carrying approximately $12.7 million in dead money for 2026 and another $3 million in 2027 because of guarantees already paid.

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The Giants likely explored potential trade options before deciding to release Slayton, but his contract may have made it difficult to find a suitable trade partner.

Slayton's production declined last season

Slayton endured a relatively quiet 2025 campaign, continuing a career in which dropped passes have occasionally been an issue. He finished last season with 37 receptions for 538 yards and one touchdown, marking his lowest production since 2021.

While those numbers were not necessarily poor, there had already been speculation during the offseason that Slayton might not remain with the Giants for the start of the 2026 campaign.

His summer preparations were also slowed after he underwent double sports hernia surgery, which forced him to miss the entire offseason program in the spring.

Giants' crowded receiver room changes outlook

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The emergence of rookie Malachi Fields, combined with the unexpected return of Odell Beckham Jr., further complicated Slayton's place on the roster. Heading into the 2026 season, he appeared to be facing the possibility of being inactive on game days.

Malik Nabers and Fields are now expected to lead the Giants' two-receiver sets, while Beckham and Darnell Mooney could also feature prominently in three-receiver formations and other offensive packages.

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New York could additionally elevate Braxton Berrios from the practice squad. The team has reportedly been treating Berrios as essentially its 54th player, with the veteran expected to handle punt-return duties.

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