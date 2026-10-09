Why is Baker Mayfield not playing tonight vs Cowboys? When will the Buccaneers QB return? Latest injury update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have endured a difficult start to the season, entering their Week 5 road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with an 0-4 record.

Baker Mayfield suffered the injury during Tampa Bay’s Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. (AP Photo)

The Buccaneers will be looking to secure its first win of the campaign in Thursday’s contest, but the team will once again have to manage without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is set to miss his second consecutive game.

Why is Baker Mayfield not playing tonight?

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to navigate their Week 5 meeting with the Cowboys without Baker Mayfield, as the starting quarterback remains sidelined by a dislocated right thumb.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury during Tampa Bay’s Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Following that game, head coach Todd Bowles indicated that the quarterback was expected to miss at least three weeks while recovering.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter subsequently reported on Sunday that Mayfield’s recovery could take anywhere from three to six weeks. With the veteran yet to resume practicing, his unavailability for the Cowboys game was widely anticipated.

Daniels gets another start

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{{^usCountry}} With Mayfield unavailable, rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels is set to lead the Buccaneers’ offense for a second straight week. The undrafted rookie made his first career start against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, but Tampa Bay suffered another defeat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Mayfield unavailable, rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels is set to lead the Buccaneers’ offense for a second straight week. The undrafted rookie made his first career start against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, but Tampa Bay suffered another defeat. {{/usCountry}}

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Mayfield’s absence represents a significant setback for a team already struggling to find its footing. Tampa Bay will need Daniels to deliver a more consistent performance if it hopes to get its season back on track against the Cowboys.

When will Mayfield return?

The gap following Thursday’s Cowboys matchup could work in Mayfield’s favor, giving him extra time to make progress in his recovery before Tampa Bay takes the field again in Week 6.

Still, it remains unclear whether the quarterback will be ready for next week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Should his rehabilitation extend beyond the expected timeline, Mayfield could be forced to sit out until Week 9 or even longer.

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Tom Pelissero of Netflix and The Ringer reported on October 3 that Mayfield was due to have the stitches removed from his injured thumb on October 5, as the Buccaneers looked to get him back on the field within the initial three-week recovery window.

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A comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers would require Mayfield to make noticeable progress and return to football activities in the coming days. However, his lack of participation in practice so far leaves his status for the Week 6 matchup in doubt.

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