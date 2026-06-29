Why is Carlos Alcaraz not playing at Wimbledon 2026? Injury update, recovery status and return timeline
Wimbledon 2026 will be quieter without two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz, who is absent due to a wrist injury.
Wimbledon 2026 will lack the presence of two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz, making it a quieter event. The 23-year-old Spaniard is absent from this year's tournament as he is still recuperating from a wrist injury.
Alcaraz had originally decided to forgo defending his 8 he withdrew from the Barcelona Open in April due to discomfort in his right wrist.
Here's what Carlos Alcaraz said on his recovery and absence
He subsequently confirmed that he would be absent for the entire grass-court season, with a potential return scheduled prior to the US Open later this summer.
However, considering the seriousness of wrist injuries among tennis players and the risks of developing chronic conditions, Alcaraz has adopted a cautious strategy for his recovery.
“My recovery is going well and I’m feeling much better,” Alcaraz stated in a post on on X on May 19 after having eliminated the reigning Wimbledon champion twice before being defeated by Jannik Sinner in the 2025 final. He, however, added that ”unfortunately I’m still not ready to compete."
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Did Carlos Alcaraz have surgery?
Although he has not had surgery, the seven-time Grand Slam champion and current world No. 2 has been wearing a cast on his wrist for several weeks to keep it immobilized.
According to reports, Alcaraz is experiencing top-spin forehands.
Both Dominic Thiem and Juan Martin del Potro, former US Open champions, saw their careers significantly impacted by wrist injuries, making it wise for Alcaraz to exercise caution.
The Spaniard secured his two Wimbledon championships by defeating Novak Djokovic in both finals, toppling the Serbian in a thrilling five-set match in 2023, and subsequently defending his title with a commanding victory in 2024.
In the previous year, during his third consecutive appearance in the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz faced off against his rival Jannik Sinner, ultimately losing in four sets. This marked his first loss in a grand slam final, occurring just weeks after he triumphed over Sinner to claim the Roland Garros title.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More