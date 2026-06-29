Why is Carlos Alcaraz not playing at Wimbledon 2026? Injury update, recovery status and return timeline

Wimbledon 2026 will lack the presence of two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz, making it a quieter event. The 23-year-old Spaniard is absent from this year's tournament as he is still recuperating from a wrist injury. Carlos Alcaraz: Wimbledon 2026 will miss two-time champion Alcaraz, recovering from a wrist injury. He's cautious (AFP)

Alcaraz had originally decided to forgo defending his 8 he withdrew from the Barcelona Open in April due to discomfort in his right wrist.

Here's what Carlos Alcaraz said on his recovery and absence He subsequently confirmed that he would be absent for the entire grass-court season, with a potential return scheduled prior to the US Open later this summer.

However, considering the seriousness of wrist injuries among tennis players and the risks of developing chronic conditions, Alcaraz has adopted a cautious strategy for his recovery.

“My recovery is going well and I’m feeling much better,” Alcaraz stated in a post on on X on May 19 after having eliminated the reigning Wimbledon champion twice before being defeated by Jannik Sinner in the 2025 final. He, however, added that ”unfortunately I’m still not ready to compete."

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Did Carlos Alcaraz have surgery? Although he has not had surgery, the seven-time Grand Slam champion and current world No. 2 has been wearing a cast on his wrist for several weeks to keep it immobilized.

According to reports, Alcaraz is experiencing top-spin forehands.

Both Dominic Thiem and Juan Martin del Potro, former US Open champions, saw their careers significantly impacted by wrist injuries, making it wise for Alcaraz to exercise caution.

The Spaniard secured his two Wimbledon championships by defeating Novak Djokovic in both finals, toppling the Serbian in a thrilling five-set match in 2023, and subsequently defending his title with a commanding victory in 2024.

In the previous year, during his third consecutive appearance in the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz faced off against his rival Jannik Sinner, ultimately losing in four sets. This marked his first loss in a grand slam final, occurring just weeks after he triumphed over Sinner to claim the Roland Garros title.