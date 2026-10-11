Why is Case Keenum not playing today? Why Bears QB Tyson Bagent is starting vs Packers in Week 5

Case Keenum is not starting today because Tyson Bagent is the Bears’ QB2 on the depth chart.

Why is Case Keenum not playing today (Getty Images via AFP)

The Chicago Bears are using a backup quarterback again this week, as Caleb Williams has been ruled out. As per SI, Williams is still recovering from a Grade 2 hamstring strain that he got in Week 2. Because of this, a backup quarterback has started in each of the last two weeks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Nick Chubb injury video sparks outrage as fans want Minkah Fitzpatrick 'out of the league'

What happened in Week 3 and Week 4

Case Keenum started in Week 3 and was sensational in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles. In Week 4, it was unofficially Tyson Bagent.

It was ‘unofficial’ because head coach Ben Johnson gave Keenum the first snap under center. This officially made Keenum the starter and got him the win. After that snap, Bagent, who was lined up out wide, played quarterback for the rest of the game, as per SI.

Also read: Are Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers playing today vs Eagles? Slow start frustrates fantasy managers

Why Bagent is starting and not Keenum

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Many people thought Keenum should keep starting after his strong game in Week 3, but the Bears felt otherwise, because Bagent is the team’s QB2 on the depth chart, a job he earned in the offseason. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people thought Keenum should keep starting after his strong game in Week 3, but the Bears felt otherwise, because Bagent is the team’s QB2 on the depth chart, a job he earned in the offseason. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

As per SI, the only reason Bagent did not start in Week 3 was that he had a concussion in the game before and did not have enough time to prepare for the Eagles.

Bagent was not as good as Keenum was in his “start” in Week 4, but he was still good. As per SI, most of his decisions were good ones, he was accurate and he had total command of the offense in the win over the New York Jets.

Bears depth chart

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}} Unit Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th Offense QB Caleb Williams (O) Tyson Bagent Case Keenum - Offense RB D’Andre Swift Kyle Monangai (O) Roschon Johnson Zavier Scott Offense WR Rome Odunze Zavion Thomas - - Offense WR Luther Burden III Jahdae Walker - - Offense WR Kalif Raymond - - - Offense TE Colston Loveland Cole Kmet Sam Roush Nikola Kalinic (IR) Offense LT Ozzy Trapilo (O) Theo Benedet Braxton Jones (IR) - Offense LG Joe Thuney Jordan McFadden - - Offense C Garrett Bradbury Logan Jones - - Offense RG Jonah Jackson Luke Newman - - Offense RT Darnell Wright Theo Benedet - -