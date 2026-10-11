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Why is Case Keenum not playing today? Why Bears QB Tyson Bagent is starting vs Packers in Week 5

Case Keenum is not starting today because Tyson Bagent is the Bears’ QB2 on the depth chart.

Updated on: Oct 11, 2026, 23:46:05 IST
By Khushi Arora
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Case Keenum is not starting today because Tyson Bagent is the Bears’ QB2 on the depth chart.

Why is Case Keenum not playing today (Getty Images via AFP)
Why is Case Keenum not playing today (Getty Images via AFP)

The Chicago Bears are using a backup quarterback again this week, as Caleb Williams has been ruled out. As per SI, Williams is still recovering from a Grade 2 hamstring strain that he got in Week 2. Because of this, a backup quarterback has started in each of the last two weeks.

Also read: Nick Chubb injury video sparks outrage as fans want Minkah Fitzpatrick 'out of the league'

What happened in Week 3 and Week 4

Case Keenum started in Week 3 and was sensational in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles. In Week 4, it was unofficially Tyson Bagent.

It was ‘unofficial’ because head coach Ben Johnson gave Keenum the first snap under center. This officially made Keenum the starter and got him the win. After that snap, Bagent, who was lined up out wide, played quarterback for the rest of the game, as per SI.

Also read: Are Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers playing today vs Eagles? Slow start frustrates fantasy managers

Why Bagent is starting and not Keenum

As per SI, the only reason Bagent did not start in Week 3 was that he had a concussion in the game before and did not have enough time to prepare for the Eagles.

Bagent was not as good as Keenum was in his “start” in Week 4, but he was still good. As per SI, most of his decisions were good ones, he was accurate and he had total command of the offense in the win over the New York Jets.

Bears depth chart

Unit

Position

Starter

2nd

3rd

4th

OffenseQBCaleb Williams (O)Tyson BagentCase Keenum-
OffenseRBD’Andre SwiftKyle Monangai (O)Roschon JohnsonZavier Scott
OffenseWRRome OdunzeZavion Thomas--
OffenseWRLuther Burden IIIJahdae Walker--
OffenseWRKalif Raymond---
OffenseTEColston LovelandCole KmetSam RoushNikola Kalinic (IR)
OffenseLTOzzy Trapilo (O)Theo BenedetBraxton Jones (IR)-
OffenseLGJoe ThuneyJordan McFadden--
OffenseCGarrett BradburyLogan Jones--
OffenseRGJonah JacksonLuke Newman--
OffenseRTDarnell WrightTheo Benedet--

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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