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Why is Jayden Daniels not playing today vs Ravens? Is he injured? Here's the reason

Commanders announced that Daniels and 40 other players will not participate in the preseason finale.

Updated on: Aug 29, 2026, 04:08:33 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not play in today’s NFL preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is also sitting out.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and quarterback Jayden Daniels share a laugh before an NFL preseason football game in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and quarterback Jayden Daniels share a laugh before an NFL preseason football game in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Also Read: What is the Jayden Daniels 'No. 5' meme? Leonard Fournette gifts DJ Pickett No. 5 chain amid LSU row

Why is Jayden Daniels not playing?

Daniels is sitting out as a precaution ahead of the regular season. The Commanders announced that Daniels and 40 other players will not participate in the preseason finale.

Deep Dive

Why is Jayden Daniels sitting out the preseason finale against the Ravens?

Jayden Daniels is sitting out as a precaution ahead of the regular season to avoid exposing himself to unnecessary injury risk.

Who will take the snaps for the Commanders with Jayden Daniels unavailable?

With Jayden Daniels out, backups Sam Hartman and Athan Kaliakmanis are expected to take the snaps in the preseason finale.

What led to the meme surrounding Jayden Daniels and the No. 5 jersey number?

The meme originated from a dispute over LSU giving No. 5 to DJ Pickett, a number Daniels wore and claimed, leading fans to jokingly suggest he needs to approve any use of it.
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The decision allows the team to avoid exposing its starting quarterback to unnecessary injury risk before the regular season begins.

With Daniels out, backups Sam Hartman and Athan Kaliakmanis are expected to take the snaps. Marcus Mariota is also unavailable because of an injury.

Also Read: Jayden Daniels jersey dispute explained: What did the Commanders QB do after LSU gave No. 5 to DJ Pickett?

Full list of Commanders players not playing today

No. 1 RB Rachaad White

No. 2 CB Amik Robertson

No. 3 WR Stefon Diggs

No. 4 LB Frankie Luvu

No. 5 QB Jayden Daniels

No. 6 WR Dyami Brown

No. 8 QB Marcus Mariota

No. 13 WR Treylon Burks

No. 14 WR Antonio Williams

No. 17 WR Terry McLaurin

No. 20 S Quan Martin

No. 22 RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt

No. 23 CB Trey Amos

No. 25 S Nick Cross

No. 26 RB Jeremy McNichols

No. 30 CB Fabian Moreau

No. 31 S Rasul Douglas

No. 39 S Jeremy Reaves

No. 45 OLB K'Lavon Chaisson

No. 52 LB Sonny Styles

No. 54 LB Leo Chenal

No. 58 LB Jordan Magee

No. 67 OL Nick Allegretti

No. 71 T Andrew Wylie

No. 72 T Josh Conerly Jr.

No. 74 OL Brandon Coleman

No. 75 G Chris Paul

No. 76 G Sam Cosmi

No. 78 T Laremy Tunsil

No. 82 TE Ben Sinnott

No. 83 WR Jaylin Lane

No. 85 TE Chig Okonkwo

No. 87 TE John Bates

No. 90 DE Charles Omenihu

No. 91 DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

No. 92 OLB Dorance Armstrong

No. 94 DT Daron Payne

No. 95 DT Jer'Zhan Newton

No. 98 OLB Odafe Oweh

No. 99 DT Javon Kinlaw

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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