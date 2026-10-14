Why is Raphinha not playing today vs Galatasaray? Is Barcelona star injured? Know reason behind his absence

FC Barcelona are set to face Galatasaray away from home on Tuesday in their second Champions League fixture. However, the Blaugrana will be without their captain, Raphinha, who scored twice against Feyenoord on Matchday 1.

Why is Raphinha not playing today?

Raphinha picked up a thigh injury while representing Brazil. (AFP)

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The Brazilian winger picked up a thigh injury while representing Seleção during the international break and returned to Barcelona for further medical examinations.

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Subsequent reports confirmed that Raphinha had suffered “a small muscle edema in the posterior part of his right thigh”.

“It’s not a big injury,” Flick revealed ahead of Barcelona’s game against Getafe. However, the German manager added, “but it’s something… we have to take care of.”

When will Raphinha return?

Raphinha was subsequently ruled out of Saturday’s LaLiga fixture against Getafe.

After testing his injured thigh during Friday’s training session, the 29-year-old was ruled out for at least another week, with a possible return against Real Betis in LaLiga on October 17.

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{{^usCountry}} However, reports emerged on Tuesday suggesting that the Barcelona captain could also miss Saturday’s clash with Betis. His comeback could instead be delayed until October 20, when the Catalan side are scheduled to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, reports emerged on Tuesday suggesting that the Barcelona captain could also miss Saturday’s clash with Betis. His comeback could instead be delayed until October 20, when the Catalan side are scheduled to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | ‘He was crying’: Raphinha's wife shares heartbreaking call after Brazil star's devastating World Cup injury blow

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His absence leaves the Catalan side without a key attacking option, particularly as he currently leads the league’s Golden Boot race.

Who replaces Raphinha?

With Raphinha unavailable, fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus stepped in at centre-forward against Getafe and found the net in Barcelona’s 3-0 victory, extending the club’s perfect start to the season across all competitions.

Also read | Why Hansi Flick's Barcelona are pulling away from Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid

For Tuesday’s meeting with Galatasaray in Istanbul, however, Flick opted for Dani Olmo in the forward line as Barcelona look to maintain their momentum in the Champions League.

FC Barcelona Starting XI vs Galatasaray

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Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia

Defense: Joao Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia

Midfield: Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Rodri

Forward: Anthony Gordon, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal