‘He was crying’: Raphinha's wife shares heartbreaking call after Brazil star's devastating World Cup injury blow

Brazil winger Raphinha’s World Cup campaign has been thrown into uncertainty after he suffered another hamstring setback during the Selecao’s 3-0 win over Haiti. The Barcelona forward was forced off during the Group C clash in Philadelphia, leaving Brazil with a major fitness concern at a crucial stage of their campaign. Raphina was injured during the Brazil vs Haiti match. (AFP)

The injury has now taken an emotional turn after Raphinha’s wife, Natalia Belloli, revealed the heartbreaking phone call she had with the winger after the match. Speaking on Domingão com Huck, Natalia said she was left almost speechless after seeing the Brazil star deal with yet another injury blow in what has already been a difficult period physically.

“Honestly, it was one of the first times I was speechless. He was crying, and so was I,” Natalia said.

The comment has underlined the personal toll of the setback on Raphinha, who has become one of Brazil’s most important attacking players under Carlo Ancelotti. The winger had started the tournament as a key part of Brazil’s forward line, but his latest muscle issue has now left his participation in the rest of the World Cup uncertain.

Brazil keep Raphinha with squad despite injury scare The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed after medical tests that Raphinha had suffered a muscle injury in the back of his right thigh. Brazil, however, have not sent him home from the tournament. Instead, the winger will remain with the national team and undergo an intensive treatment programme with the medical staff.

The decision suggests Brazil are still holding on to the hope that Raphinha could return later in the competition if the team progress deep enough. However, no clear timeline has been placed on his recovery, and the uncertainty around his availability remains a major concern for Ancelotti’s side.

Natalia also said that Raphinha is trying to stay strong despite the emotional blow. “Now he’s doing well, strong and sure of his purpose,” she added.

The injury came during a much-needed win for Brazil. After opening their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, Brazil responded with a commanding 3-0 victory over Haiti. Matheus Cunha scored twice, while Vinicius Junior also found the net as Brazil moved to four points in Group C.

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But the win was overshadowed by Raphinha’s condition. The winger had to be replaced by Rayan, and his body language immediately raised concern among teammates and supporters. Lucas Paqueta later admitted that Raphinha was “a little downcast” and said Brazil were hoping the injury would not be too serious because of his importance to the team.

For Raphinha, this is another painful chapter in a worrying run of hamstring problems. The Brazil star has already dealt with repeated muscle setbacks over the past year, including an injury picked up while playing for the national team earlier in the season.

Brazil will next face Scotland in Miami in their final Group C match. With qualification still to be fully settled and the knockout rounds approaching, Raphinha’s fitness has become one of the biggest storylines around the five-time world champions.