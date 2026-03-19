Barcelona’s Silent Force: Raphinha going level with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, even raising the bar

Raphinha has quietly built a case to be counted among the best in the game over the past couple of seasons. Yet, the Brazilian winger hasn’t enjoyed the same spotlight as some of his peers. Players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr were in the headlines from a very young age, with Mbappe bursting onto the global stage as a teenager and Vinicius earning a big move to Real Madrid early in his career. Raphinha’s rise, in contrast, has been more gradual. It was only last season that he truly grabbed attention, delivering standout numbers with 34 goals and 26 assists. He also stepped up in key moments for Barcelona, making a strong impact in Europe with 21 goal contributions, including 13 goals and eight assists in the Champions League.

Raphinha’s fifth-place finish in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings raised plenty of eyebrows, with many arguing he deserved much better. His role in Barcelona’s domestic treble and their run to the Champions League semi-finals was too significant to overlook. While Ousmane Dembele made a late push and edged ahead after winning the Champions League, Raphinha’s consistency across the season made his ranking feel harsh. Time and again, he delivered in big moments and kept his standards high. There is also a strong case that he outperformed Vinicius over the course of the campaign, and in terms of overall impact, even matched or exceeded Kylian Mbappe at times. Yet, as a new season begins, the spotlight has shifted once more, with attention largely on the Real Madrid duo and Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal, leaving Raphinha slightly in the background again.

This season, Vinicius has blown hot and cold, while Mbappe has delivered strong numbers despite the team not quite clicking. They are out of the Copa del Rey, sit four points behind Barcelona in La Liga, and have had an uneven run in the Champions League, though they are now back among the favourites. On the other hand, Raphinha has picked up right where he left off last season and hasn’t let injuries slow him down. The Brazilian winger has been relentless, turning games in Barcelona’s favour with decisive contributions. A recent hat-trick against Sevilla and a brace in the Camp Nou clash with Newcastle underlined his form, helping the side book a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

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What continues to set Raphinha apart is his work rate. He is just as willing to track back and support his defenders as he is to lead the attack. He often drops deep to link play, creating space and opportunities for those around him. His understanding with Lamine Yamal has grown steadily, while his chemistry with a seasoned Robert Lewandowski adds balance to the frontline. Together, they form one of the most dangerous attacking combinations in the game right now, blending pace, creativity and experience with remarkable consistency.

Raphinha, Yamal and Lewandowski running riot The trio tore Newcastle apart in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Camp Nou. Raphinha set the tone with the opener and struck again in the second half when the visitors tried to respond. He also added three assists, taking his tally to five goal contributions on the night.

What stood out was the understanding between Raphinha, Yamal and Lewandowski. Their movement and link-up play kept the opposition under constant pressure. Despite having clearly defined roles, Lewandowski - the poacher, Yamal - the free-flowing winger and Raphinha - the workhorse, they seamlessly complemented each other. Each was willing to adapt and put the team first, making them a well-rounded and dangerous attacking unit.

With the level Raphinha is performing at and the effort he continues to put in, he deserves to be spoken about alongside Mbappe and Vinicius for the impact he is making at Barcelona. It isn’t easy to grab the spotlight when a project isn’t built around you. At Barcelona, much of the long-term focus is on Yamal, while Brazil are still shaping their future around Vinicius. In that context, Raphinha’s rise feels even more significant. He has carved out his own space through consistency, work rate and decisive contributions in big games. While others naturally draw attention, he has quietly taken major strides, influencing results and leading from the front. If this level continues, it will be difficult to keep him out of conversations around the very best in the game.