Kylian Mbappe vs Balance: Real Madrid’s rhythm without Frenchman turns heads as Vinicius back to his best

Real Madrid are putting their campaign back on track after overcoming Manchester City across two legs. Kylian Mbappe missed the home leg, while coming off the bench in the 70th minute at the Etihad. It hasn’t been an ideal season for Los Blancos, having suffered a shock defeat to Albacete that knocked them out of the Copa del Rey. They also find themselves trailing in the La Liga title race, with FC Barcelona holding a four-point lead and showing little sign of slipping up.

Even without Mbappe, Real Madrid handled Premier League heavyweights comfortably, securing a 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu before backing it up with a composed 2-1 result at the Etihad, where he played just over 20 minutes. Beating Man City in such convincing fashion is never straightforward, especially without a player of Mbappe’s calibre, yet Madrid once again showed why they are regarded as Champions League royalty. On the biggest stage in Europe, they have a habit of rising to the moment. When the pressure builds and the odds stack up against them, Madrid find a way to respond and deliver.

Mbappe has been in outstanding form, scoring 38 goals in 33 matches, but questions remain over how much it has translated into results for Madrid. He struck 13 times in the Champions League league phase, yet the team couldn’t secure direct qualification to the round of 16 and had to go through the playoffs. There is no doubt Mbappe is a proven match-winner, but it also raises the debate whether his presence is bringing the right balance to Madrid’s overall setup.

Vinicius Jr, who was having a tough time on the field during Xabi Alonso's tenure, has been standing up for his side in recent times in Mbappe's absence, showing he is back to his best. He scored a brace against City, helped his team get past Benfica in the playoffs, as Madrid's hopes of getting another Champions League trophy added to their cabinet. However, they await a big challenge in the coming matches, but with Mbappe returning, Alvaro Arbeloa needs to find the right balance in the starting line-up.

Mbappe has delivered as a striker in terms of goals, but opposition teams have started putting detailed plans in place to limit his influence in the middle. The role of a traditional No. 9 is to find pockets of space inside the box and rely on service from midfielders and wingers, something that doesn’t always align perfectly with his natural instincts.

Mbappe is a world-class forward, yet his strengths are more suited to operating from the left, where he can take on defenders, use his pace, and create chaos in the final third, something he consistently did during his time at PSG. At Real Madrid, however, he has been asked to lead the line, which brings a different set of responsibilities. Even now, there are phases where he drifts wide, looking to receive the ball outside the box rather than holding central positions expected from an out-and-out striker.

Vinicius Jr enjoying freedom Meanwhile, in his absence, Vini has played with far more freedom, taking on defenders at will and expressing himself with the kind of flair that defines his game, without the added thought of constantly feeding Kylian Mbappé ahead of him. There’s been a noticeable shift in his approach, with more direct runs, sharper decision-making, and a greater willingness to hold onto the ball in one-on-one situations. With the attacking structure slightly altered, Vinicius has taken on added responsibility in driving Madrid forward, often becoming the focal point in wide areas. His link-up play has looked more natural, and he seems more confident in dictating the tempo in the final third.

Mbappe is already back to full fitness and even featured for around 20 minutes against Manchester City at the Etihad. It now falls on Alvaro Arbeloa to find a way to make him and Vinicius click in the same system. A possible shift to a false nine role could be explored if the manager is willing to experiment. While Mbappe doesn’t naturally fit the playmaking demands of that role, Madrid have already taken a gamble by using him as a central striker, so it might be a risk worth trying in a few La Liga games.