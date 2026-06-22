Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi eyes World Cup history as Argentina seek knockout berth
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Live score and updates on the Group J match in Dallas.
- 2 Mins agoTime for national anthems
- 8 Mins agoMessi stands on brink of World Cup immortality
- 14 Mins agoThe Argentina superstition
- 24 Mins agoArgentina XI
- 25 Mins agoAustria make 3 changes
- 27 Mins agoPrediction time
- 35 Mins agoGroup J scenario
- 39 Mins agoBoth sides in form
- 41 Mins agoHead-to-head tie
- 42 Mins agoTeam news
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi will be back in action on Monday when Argentina return for the second match of their World Cup title defence in North America. The reigning champions face Austria in a Group J clash in Dallas after opening their campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City last week....Read More
Messi once again proved that age is just a number. Despite carrying a minor hamstring concern in the build-up to the tournament, the 38-year-old produced another moment of brilliance, scoring the first World Cup hat-trick of his career in what was also his 200th appearance for Argentina.
The treble took Messi's World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing him level with Miroslav Klose as the tournament's all-time leading scorer. A goal against Austria would see him stand alone at the top and etch his name even deeper into football history.
Austria, however, are unlikely to make life easy for Argentina. They arrive in Dallas on the back of a confident victory over Jordan in their tournament opener and will look to test Lionel Scaloni's side far more than Algeria managed to.
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Time for national anthems
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The players make their way through the tunnel and onto the ground. Time for the national anthems
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi stands on brink of World Cup immortality
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: He scored a hat-trick against Alegria in what was his 200th game fir Argentina and that put him at par with Germany's Miroslav Klose for most World Cup goals. Should he score one more today against Austria, he will etch his name in history.
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Argentina superstition
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: As confirmed by Argentine newspaper La Nación, Argentina have a sweet ritual before every game. Right before the start, Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul step onto the pitch together, a practice started during Lionel Scaloni’s time in charge, and they did it today as well before the Austria game.
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina XI
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's Argentina's line-up - Emi Martinez (goalkeeper); Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi (captain).
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria make 3 changes
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kevin Danso, Michael Gregoritsch and Paul Wanner replace Sasa Kalajdzic, Philipp Lienhart and Philipp Mwene.
Austria XI: Alexander Schlager (goalkeeper); Konrad Laimer, David Alaba (captain), Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald; Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner, Romano Schmid; Michael Gregoritsch.
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Prediction time
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Stats provider Opta’s supercomputer picked Argentina as the favourites in the contest with 60.1% chance of winning, while Australia have 17.6 percent chance of beating the defending champions.
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group J scenario
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: With both Argentina and Austria having won their respective openers, a win tonight for either could seal their place in the Round of 32. Jordan and Algeria - the other two teams in the group - remain pointless. They are, however, to face each other on Tuesday (Indian time - 8:30 am).
Remember, in a freshly-introduced rule in this edition of the World Cup, eight best third-placed teams across all the groups will also proceed to the next round.
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Both sides in form
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Neither Austria nor Argentina have not lost in their last five matches. Argentina have won all their last eight matches, and in seven of them they kept a clean sheet. Austria, on the other hand, won all their pre-World Cup friendlies.
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-to-head tie
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina and Australia have never faced each other in a competitive game. Their only two face-offs were both friendlies - Argentine won 5-1 in 1980 and were held to a 1-1 draw in 1990.
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team news
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Right-back Gonzalo Montiel, who is down to a hamstring issue, could miss out and get replaced by Nahuel Molina.
Austria also have a right-back issue. Stefan Posch has a broken jaw and hence Marko Arnautovic will likely start on his place.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Group J match between Argentina and Austria in Dallas. Stay tuned for more updates!