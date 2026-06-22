Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi eyes World Cup history as Argentina seek knockout berth

Messi once again proved that age is just a number. Despite carrying a minor hamstring concern in the build-up to the tournament, the 38-year-old produced another moment of brilliance, scoring the first World Cup hat-trick of his career in what was also his 200th appearance for Argentina.

The treble took Messi's World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing him level with Miroslav Klose as the tournament's all-time leading scorer. A goal against Austria would see him stand alone at the top and etch his name even deeper into football history.

Austria, however, are unlikely to make life easy for Argentina. They arrive in Dallas on the back of a confident victory over Jordan in their tournament opener and will look to test Lionel Scaloni's side far more than Algeria managed to.