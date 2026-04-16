Why LIV Golf is shutting down. Insiders share positive update amid scary rumors

LIV Golf is facing an uncertain future. On Wednesday, rumors of a potential shutdown of the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed league surfaced, just ahead of the Mexico City event. However, players and insiders have shared a positive update, giving fans hope.

Players address LIV Golf rumors

Charles Howell III, of Crushers GC, hits from the ninth tee during the final round of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City(AP)

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Sergio Garcia addressed the speculation, insisting there has been no communication from league leadership indicating trouble.

"No, honestly, we haven't heard anything other than what Yasir [Al-Rumayyan] already told us at the beginning of the year, that he is behind us," Garcia said in Mexico City. "And well, honestly, you know how these rumors are. There are always a lot of them and I can’t tell you anything more than what we already know."

Garcia also reiterated confidence in long-term backing from the league’s financial backers.

"That is not what Yasir told us at the beginning of the year, that he is behind us, that they have a project of many years," said Garcia, translated from Spanish.

Emergency meeting fuels uncertainty

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{{^usCountry}} The fresh wave of speculation was triggered by reports that executives tied to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund were called to New York for an emergency summit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fresh wave of speculation was triggered by reports that executives tied to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund were called to New York for an emergency summit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Financial Times, the fund - LIV Golf’s primary financial backer - may be considering withdrawing support, with a potential announcement expected imminently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Financial Times, the fund - LIV Golf’s primary financial backer - may be considering withdrawing support, with a potential announcement expected imminently. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The PIF has invested more than $5 billion into the breakaway league since its launch in 2022, underwriting massive signing bonuses and prize pools to attract top talent. Positive signs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PIF has invested more than $5 billion into the breakaway league since its launch in 2022, underwriting massive signing bonuses and prize pools to attract top talent. Positive signs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the swirling rumors, LIV Golf’s operations appear to be continuing as scheduled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the swirling rumors, LIV Golf’s operations appear to be continuing as scheduled. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Players are currently in Mexico City preparing for the sixth event of the 2026 season, which begins Thursday. The league has continued posting interviews, tee times and promotional content on social media, signaling business as usual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Players are currently in Mexico City preparing for the sixth event of the 2026 season, which begins Thursday. The league has continued posting interviews, tee times and promotional content on social media, signaling business as usual. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the Mexico event, nine tournaments remain on the calendar for the league’s fourth season.

Why LIV Golf might be shutting down

Since its inception, LIV Golf has recruited high-profile players including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson through lucrative deals.

However, the league has struggled to maintain momentum. Television ratings have remained underwhelming, and it has failed to secure major new signings in recent months.

Compounding concerns, several prominent players, including Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, have reportedly moved back toward the PGA Tour.

Uncertain future despite player confidence

While players continue to project confidence publicly, the uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf’s financial backing has cast a shadow over its long-term viability.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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