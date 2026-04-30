Why Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook want to buy the Seahawks. 5 simple reasons

The race to potentially purchase the Seattle Seahawks is drawing some of the biggest names in tech, with reports linking Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook to possible bids for the Super Bowl-winning franchise. According to Front Office Sports, multiple sources familiar with the process said the Meta CEO is considering an offer, while Cook is also weighing involvement.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs the court after taking the stand at a trial in a key test case (REUTERS)

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The franchise officially hit the market on February 18, shortly after Seattle captured Super Bowl LX. The sale stems from instructions left by late Paul Allen, who directed that his sports holdings eventually be sold following his death in 2018.

5 simple reasons behind Zuckerberg, Tim Cook's move

NFL teams have become ultra-valuable assets

The Seahawks are expected to command a historic price tag, with estimates ranging between $8 billion and $11 billion. That would surpass the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders in 2023, currently the most expensive control sale in NFL history.

Recent minority stake sales have pushed valuations even higher. The New York Giants reportedly sold a 10% stake at a $10 billion valuation, while the Miami Dolphins were valued at roughly $12.5 billion during another recent transaction.

Zuckerberg can afford complete ownership

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{{^usCountry}} With Forbes estimating Zuckerberg’s net worth at over $206 billion, the Meta founder is one of the few individuals capable of buying the Seahawks outright without needing a large ownership consortium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Forbes estimating Zuckerberg’s net worth at over $206 billion, the Meta founder is one of the few individuals capable of buying the Seahawks outright without needing a large ownership consortium. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That financial flexibility would allow him to maintain complete control over one of the NFL’s marquee franchises and one of the league’s strongest media-market teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That financial flexibility would allow him to maintain complete control over one of the NFL’s marquee franchises and one of the league’s strongest media-market teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports, however, suggest some discussions may still involve investment groups or consortium structures. Sports ownership carries massive prestige {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports, however, suggest some discussions may still involve investment groups or consortium structures. Sports ownership carries massive prestige {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Owning an NFL team remains one of the ultimate status symbols among global billionaires. For tech executives like Zuckerberg and Cook, controlling a championship-caliber sports franchise represents more than just business. It offers influence, visibility and entry into one of America’s most exclusive ownership circles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owning an NFL team remains one of the ultimate status symbols among global billionaires. For tech executives like Zuckerberg and Cook, controlling a championship-caliber sports franchise represents more than just business. It offers influence, visibility and entry into one of America’s most exclusive ownership circles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Seahawks also come with a loyal national fanbase, a recent Super Bowl title and one of the NFL’s most recognizable brands. Seattle offers a powerful sports and media market {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Seahawks also come with a loyal national fanbase, a recent Super Bowl title and one of the NFL’s most recognizable brands. Seattle offers a powerful sports and media market {{/usCountry}}

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The Seahawks are considered one of the league’s most stable and desirable franchises. The organization controls a major Pacific Northwest market and benefits from strong regional support, premium sponsorship opportunities and sustained television value.

Seattle’s deep connection to the tech industry may also make the franchise particularly attractive to Silicon Valley figures like Zuckerberg and Cook.

Paul Allen’s estate created a rare opportunity

NFL teams rarely become available for purchase, making the Seahawks sale a unique opportunity for ultra-wealthy investors.

The team is being sold by the estate of Paul Allen, the late Microsoft co-founder, whose trust directed that his sports assets eventually be sold. Those holdings included the Seahawks, the Portland Trail Blazers and a stake in Seattle Sounders FC.

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Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, has overseen the process as trustee of the estate. The Trail Blazers were recently sold to a group led by Tom Dundon in a deal reportedly worth more than $4 billion.

What reports are saying about Zuckerberg and Cook

Front Office Sports reported that “five sources familiar with the matter” said Zuckerberg is considering a bid, while four sources indicated Cook is also exploring a potential offer.

Neither Apple nor Meta publicly commented on the reports. Representatives tied to the Seahawks sale process and the Paul Allen estate also declined to comment.

Cook, who recently announced plans to step down as Apple CEO and transition into a board leadership role, is reportedly expected to pursue any deal alongside an investment group rather than independently.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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