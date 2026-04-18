Why Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird are breaking up. Soccer and basketball icons explain decision

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird have announced they are ending their relationship after more than a decade together. In a lengthy statement on Instagram, the two explained their decision, without getting into details.

Why Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird broke up

Megan Rapinoe announced that she and Sue Bird have broken up(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“There really is no smooth or easy way to share this news. After a lot of thought, we’ve made the decision to separate as a couple," their statement read.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s one we’ve made together, with so much love, respect, and care for each other. We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us," the two added.

Engagement ends after nearly five years

The pair, who got engaged in October 2020, had long been considered one of sports’ most high-profile couples. Their relationship spanned major milestones both on and off the field, making the announcement a significant moment for fans who followed their journey.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Along with their relationship, Rapinoe and Bird confirmed they are ending their joint venture, “A Touch More: The Podcast.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with their relationship, Rapinoe and Bird confirmed they are ending their joint venture, “A Touch More: The Podcast.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Thank you for being with us through all of it…it means the world to us,” the ended the joint statement, signing off with “so much love, Megan and Sue.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thank you for being with us through all of it…it means the world to us,” the ended the joint statement, signing off with “so much love, Megan and Sue.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The duo expressed appreciation for the support they’ve received over the years. They said they are “so grateful to this incredible community that has held us up, welcomed us in, and supported us exactly as we are.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duo expressed appreciation for the support they’ve received over the years. They said they are “so grateful to this incredible community that has held us up, welcomed us in, and supported us exactly as we are.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “So many of you have reminded us, again and again, why loving out loud matters,” they added. Closing a chapter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So many of you have reminded us, again and again, why loving out loud matters,” they added. Closing a chapter {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While their romantic relationship has come to an end, both emphasized the deep bond and shared experiences that will remain. Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird relationship timeline 2016 - First meeting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While their romantic relationship has come to an end, both emphasized the deep bond and shared experiences that will remain. Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird relationship timeline 2016 - First meeting {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird first crossed paths backstage during a photoshoot for the Rio Olympics. Rapinoe later joked about making a “dorky” first impression by asking Bird if she was “ready for her game” while she was clearly off-court.

Late 2016 - From DMs to dating

After the Olympics, Rapinoe reached out to Bird on social media to discuss WNBA activism tied to the Black Lives Matter movement. Their conversations soon turned personal, and they quietly began dating later that year.

2017 - Going public

Bird publicly came out in an ESPNW interview, confirming her relationship with Rapinoe and making their partnership official in the public eye.

2018 - Breaking barriers

The couple made history as the first same-sex pair to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue,” marking a major cultural milestone in sports.

2020 - Engagement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In October, Rapinoe proposed to Bird in a poolside moment shared on Instagram, announcing their engagement to widespread celebration.

2022–2023 - Career transitions

The duo supported each other through the end of their playing careers, Bird retired from the WNBA in 2022, followed by Rapinoe stepping away from professional soccer in 2023.

2026 - Separation

On April 17, the couple announced their split in a joint statement, ending their nearly decade-long relationship.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON