Why Phillies vs Giants game is postponed. When will it be held now? Time, live streaming and other details

The clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants on Wednesday was officially postponed after forecasts warned of heavy rain in Philadelphia. Officials had already attempted to adjust the start time, moving first pitch earlier to 6:10 PM ET, but worsening conditions ultimately forced the postponement at Citizens Bank Park. Announcement of postponement of the Philadelphia Phillies vs \San Francisco Giants is displayed on the large scoreboard at Citizens Bank Park (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

New schedule: Doubleheader confirmed for Thursday The postponed game will now be played as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday.

Game 1: 12:35 PM ET

Game 2: 5:35 PM ET

Broadcast and streaming details Fans can watch the rescheduled games across multiple platforms:

TV: MLB Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Streaming: MLB.TV (available via platforms like Fubo)

Don Mattingly era put on hold — briefly The postponement delays what could have been a significant moment for the Phillies under new manager Don Mattingly.

Philadelphia entered the series having just made a major leadership change, parting ways with Rob Thomson after a disappointing start. Mattingly’s tenure began strongly with a 7-0 win in the series opener, but momentum will now carry into Thursday instead.

Phillies looking to build on rare bright spot Despite Tuesday’s victory, the Phillies remain under pressure with a 10-19 record, having lost 11 of their previous 12 games before that win.

Key contributors like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber will now aim to turn that lone win into a potential series shift during the doubleheader.

Pitching matchup and series context Wednesday’s postponed game was set to feature:

Christopher Sanchez (Phillies)

Logan Webb (Giants)

It remains to be seen how pitching rotations will be adjusted for the doubleheader.

The Giants, currently 13-16 under first-year manager Tony Vitello, will look to respond after being shut out in the opener.

What to expect next With two games scheduled in one day, Thursday now becomes pivotal for both teams.

For Philadelphia, it’s an opportunity to stabilize a turbulent season and build early momentum under Mattingly. For San Francisco, it’s a chance to quickly flip the narrative after a one-sided loss.