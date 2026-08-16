Why was Myles Murphy carted off practice? Did Bengals DE suffer an injury? What we know

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy was briefly carted off during practice Saturday, initially raising concerns among fans about a potential injury.

Myles Murphy carted off

Myles Murphy was briefly carted off during practice Saturday. (Instagram @infxmous.mm)

NFL insider and journalist Paul Dehner Jr. shared a video on X showing Murphy seated at the back of a cart before being taken toward the locker room.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Not sure what happened during the play, but Myles Murphy just walked off and then went to a cart and was driven in to the locker room," Dehner Jr. tweeted on X.

Why was Murphy carted off?

Deep Dive What injury did Myles Murphy suffer during practice? Myles Murphy did not suffer a serious injury; he was carted off due to muscle cramps brought on by the heat and was taken off the field for treatment. Why was Myles Murphy carted off the field during practice? He was carted off to receive an IV after experiencing muscle cramps, rather than due to a serious injury. When is Myles Murphy expected to return to practice after his incident? Myles Murphy confirmed he expected to return to practice on August 16, the day after the incident.

However, the situation turned out to be far less serious than it initially appeared. Murphy was reportedly taken off the field so he could receive an IV after experiencing muscle cramps brought on by the heat.

Also read | Jamal Adams injury update: What happened to Vikings LB? Coach Kevin O’Connell says 'going to miss him'

What happened to Murphy?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Murphy, whom Cincinnati selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, later confirmed that the weather had taken a toll during the session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Murphy, whom Cincinnati selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, later confirmed that the weather had taken a toll during the session. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said he was dealing with cramps and expected to return to practice on Aug. 16, according to the Cincinnati The Enquirer.

“Just some cramping, that’s all. A little hot today. I’ll be on the field tomorrow,” Murphy said after the practice.

Had Murphy suffered a serious injury, Cashius Howell would likely have stepped into a larger role, taking most of the first-team reps at defensive end opposite Boye Mafe.

Murphy enters pivotal season

Murphy started Cincinnati’s first preseason game on Aug. 13 opposite defensive end Boye Mafe. The 24-year-old defensive end is heading into the final year of his rookie contract after the Bengals declined to exercise his fifth-year option.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That decision leaves Murphy facing an important season, with Cincinnati set to determine after the campaign whether to offer him a new contract or allow him to enter free agency.

Also read | Why is James Pearce Jr. suspended for 8 games? Falcons star’s NFL status explained

A productive season could significantly improve Murphy’s value on the open market while also giving the Bengals another boost in their effort to strengthen their pass rush.

Murphy likely ready for Chicago

The Bengals’ next preseason matchup is against the Chicago Bears on August 22, giving Murphy nearly a week to recover before the game.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Considering Murphy’s own assessment and the fact that he was carted off only to receive treatment for muscle cramps, he is expected to be available for the matchup.