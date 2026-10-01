Will Lamar Jackson play against Titans? Ravens QB’s latest injury update raises concerns ahead of Week 4

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 on Sunday, hoping to secure their first home win of the season.

Lamar Jackson had a restricted workload during Wednesday’s practice. (AP Photo)

Baltimore previously fell to the New Orleans Saints at home, but concern emerged Wednesday after a development indicated that quarterback Lamar Jackson could be dealing with an injury issue.

What happened to Lamar Jackson?

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Lamar Jackson had a restricted workload during Wednesday’s practice as he dealt with a minor issue. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said the quarterback was still able to participate in portions of the session despite the limitation.

Deep Dive What is Lamar Jackson's current injury status ahead of the game against the Titans? Lamar Jackson is listed as limited due to a back issue but participated in practice, which is a positive sign for his availability to play against the Titans. Why was there concern about Lamar Jackson's participation in practice? Concerns arose because Jackson had a restricted workload during practice, leading to uncertainty about his availability due to a minor back issue. How has Lamar Jackson's performance been in the season prior to the injury concern? Lamar Jackson has recorded 745 passing yards, four touchdowns, and 124 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown over the first three games of the season.

“Lamar was at practice in a little limited role. Just dealing with something small,” Minter said. “That was good. I had heard that maybe that was sheer pandemonium that he wasn’t out there earlier. He ended up being able to get some stuff done,” he added.

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The Ravens’ official injury report later provided more clarity on Jackson’s situation, listing him as limited because of a back issue.

Will Lamar Jackson play vs Titans?

While Jackson’s limited workload is something to monitor ahead of Sunday’s matchup, his participation in practice represents a positive development for Baltimore. The quarterback is also expected to play against Tennessee, said the Ravens coach, according to The Baltimore Banner.

The 29-year-old has previously missed practices during the season, but those absences have generally been connected to playing through injuries. At this point, there are no indications that his back issue is expected to keep him out against the Titans.

Jackson remains key to Ravens offense

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Jackson has recorded 745 passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception over Baltimore’s opening three games. He has also made an impact on the ground, adding 124 rushing yards and another touchdown.

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With the Ravens’ offense built around Jackson’s dual-threat ability, his health will be worth watching ahead of Sunday’s matchup. However, his participation in practice and the expectation that he will play indicate Baltimore is preparing for Jackson to start against the Titans.