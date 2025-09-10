Will Shipley injury update: Will Eagles RB return for Week 2 Chiefs matchup? Latest here

The Philadelphia Eagles’ running back Will Shipley left many concerned due to the injury he suffered in the team’s season-opener 24-20 win against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Although the team hasn’t provided any updates on his condition since the incident, fans and analysts alike are concerned about when and in what shape he could return. Philadelphia Eagles' Will Shipley speaks with members of the media at the team's NFL football training camp(AP)

Will Shipley’s injury

Thursday night’s game, despite its favorable outcome, was no cakewalk for the Eagles. Shipley suffered a rib injury in the latter half of the game, and left guard Landon Dickerson left towards the end due to a back issue. Neither player returned to the field, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Head coach Nick Sirianni held a press call on Monday. However, given his tendency to avoid spilling insider intel on players’ recovery and conditions, the question of Shipley and Dickerson’s return wasn’t raised.

The Eagles’ moves

Two interesting moves undertaken by the Eagles on Monday night (September 8) have left many concerned about the severity of Shipley’s injury. Tank Bigsby was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Montrell Johnson was brought back to the Eagles.

“Trade: Jaguars are sending RB Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks, per sources,” NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on his social media handle.

Given the team’s obvious attempt at buffing up their running back room, many have now questioned if this could be a hidden attempt to prepare in advance if Shipley were to take long to recover. Although Bigsby still falls short of measuring up to Shipley and Saquon Barkley, he has some impressive credits to his name as well.

“Tank Bigsby had just five carries for 12 yards on Sunday vs. Carolina. Jaguars RB Travis Etienne carried the load with 16 carries for 143 yards, and is now poised for more work. And rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten is waiting in the wings,” Schefter revealed on his social media handle.

The Eagles are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in their next season outing on Sunday (September 14). There is still no official clarity on whether Shipley will be playing in the game.

By Stuti Gupta