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Will Sophie Cunningham stay with the Fever? Free agency uncertainty looms

With the expansion draft behind her, Cunningham enters unrestricted free agency with options.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 10:55 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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As WNBA free agency officially kicks off this week, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement has completely reshaped the financial landscape — and the Indiana Fever’s roster plans are hanging in the balance.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham's Future journey with WNBA(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The future of Sophie Cunningham in Indiana is far from guaranteed. The 6-foot-1 guard became an unrestricted free agent after her one-year contract with the Fever expired. Acquired via trade from the Phoenix Mercury last offseason, Cunningham quickly proved to be one of the team’s most important additions in 2025.

A Valuable Role Player Beside Caitlin Clark

Before a knee injury cut her season short, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.7 three-pointers per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. She started 13 of 30 games and brought toughness, perimeter spacing, and vocal leadership — qualities that perfectly complemented Caitlin Clark’s playstyle.

On the court, she acted as a protector and enforcer alongside the superstar point guard.Unfortunately, a torn MCL in her right knee ended her campaign in mid-August, creating another layer of uncertainty heading into negotiations.

The Salary Cap Crunch Under the New CBA

However, both Cunningham and the Fever have shown interest in continuing their partnership. Her on-court chemistry with Clark was undeniable, and staying in a familiar system with a rising contender has clear appeal — if the numbers work.

The coming days will be critical. Free agency negotiations are already underway, with official signings allowed starting April 11. For Fever fans hoping to keep the Clark-Cunningham connection alive, this offseason is shaping up to be one of the most important in recent franchise history.

By- Vidushi Mishra

 
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