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Wolverines set for major changes despite a title-winning season: Who's in, who's out

Michigan Wolverines face a major transition after their NCAA title win, with four key players set to depart ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:49 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball is celebrating a historic NCAA title run; in fact, it's their second ever title and first ever after 1989. The Wolverines won the national title by defeating UConn. But the champions are planning for a major change ahead of the 2026–27 season.

poster celebrating Michigan Wolverines’ 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship victory, capturing a historic title-winning squad(Instagram)

Soon after their national championship victory, Michigan is expected to part ways with at least four key players, marking the beginning of a transition phase under head coach Dusty May.

Four players set to depart

Among those who will not return are Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg, and Will Tschetter. Their exits are largely tied to eligibility limits and career progression following a successful campaign.

Michigan’s 2025–26 season was one of the most successful seasons in history, with a national title and a record-breaking campaign.

However, with the transfer portal opening and senior players moving on, the Wolverines are now entering into a crucial rebuilding phase where they should be cautious. Though the departures will create opportunities for younger players and incoming recruits to step into bigger roles, there is a big challenge they need to face.

What lies ahead

Coach Dusty May is expected to rely heavily on recruitment and transfer additions to maintain Michigan’s competitive edge. With a strong incoming class already in place, the focus will be on balancing fresh talent with returning experience.

While the outgoing players leave big shoes to fill, Michigan’s system and recent success suggest the Wolverines will remain a force in college basketball heading into the 2026–27 season.

By Roshan Tony

 
michigan sports ncaa us news
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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