WR Davante Adams' late injury scare vs Cardinals leaves Rams in a tight spot for Week 7

Davante Adams appeared to suffer a non-contact injury during the Los Angeles Rams’ late go-ahead drive against the Arizona Cardinals, leaving the field just before the possession’s final play.

Davante Adams limped off vs Cardinals

Davante Adams appeared to suffer a non-contact injury. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Adams appeared to experience discomfort in his right leg with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter, shortly after Stafford connected with Williams for a seven-yard gain. The wideout began hobbling near the end zone before heading off the field to receive attention from the Rams’ medical staff.

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{{^usCountry}} The Rams moved in front with 47 seconds remaining when Colby Parkinson stretched across the goal line for a touchdown on the following play. With Blake Grupe injured, punter Ethan Evans handled the extra-point attempt and successfully converted it, marking his first field goal attempt in an NFL game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rams moved in front with 47 seconds remaining when Colby Parkinson stretched across the goal line for a touchdown on the following play. With Blake Grupe injured, punter Ethan Evans handled the extra-point attempt and successfully converted it, marking his first field goal attempt in an NFL game. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What happened to Davante Adams against the Cardinals? Adams appeared to hurt his right leg during the Rams’ late go-ahead drive, hobbling near the end zone before leaving for medical attention. The team had not clarified the injury’s severity. Will Davante Adams play for the Rams against the Raiders in Week 7? Adams’ status for the Rams’ Week 7 game against the Raiders remains uncertain. His injury is expected to be monitored in the coming days. How could Davante Adams’ injury affect the Rams’ receiving corps? If Adams is sidelined, the Rams could face a depth challenge behind Adams and Puka Nacua. Their other listed options include Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, Alex Bachman and Tutu Atwell.

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However, the late lead did not last, as Arizona sealed the win with a field goal in the final seconds despite trailing with less than a minute to go.

Adams’ absence could test Rams’ depth

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The 33-year-old Rams wide receiver came into the Week 6 matchup against Arizona with 27 receptions for 441 yards and four touchdowns, putting him on track to finish with better numbers than he recorded last season.

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Adams has become a major weapon in the red zone and has delivered consistent production despite sharing the spotlight with Puka Nacua.

Should Adams be sidelined, the Rams could face a significant challenge at wide receiver, given their limited depth behind him and Nacua. The team’s other options at the position include Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, Alex Bachman and Tutu Atwell.

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If Adams is expected to miss an extended stretch, Los Angeles may need to bring in another receiver before the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

Rams struggle near NFC West bottom

The Rams are scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 7 matchup on Sunday, October 25. Adams’ injury status will be worth monitoring in the coming days, as it remains unclear whether he will be fit to return for the contest.

Following Sunday’s defeat, Los Angeles dropped to 2-4 on the season and sits at the bottom of the NFC West standings.