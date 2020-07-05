e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘He likes to get in that tussle’: Australia quick Hazlewood on what gets Virat Kohli fired up

‘He likes to get in that tussle’: Australia quick Hazlewood on what gets Virat Kohli fired up

Hazlewood, who has bowled to Kohli on numerous occasions, understands that trying to get inside the Indian captain’s skin or rile him up may not be the best solution.

cricket Updated: Jul 05, 2020 09:37 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India captain Virat Kohli has never shied from hiding his emotions.
India captain Virat Kohli has never shied from hiding his emotions.(AFP)
         

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has stated that he and the rest of his teammates prefer staying away from running into Virat Kohli while he’s batting. During the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli had his run-ins with Mitchell Johnson, Steve Smith and others; however, there was no such face-offs seen during India’s Test series against Australia in 2018-19 which they won 2-1.

Also Read | Had meetings just to discuss how to get Sachin Tendulkar out: Nasser Hussain

Hazlewood, who has bowled to Kohli on numerous occasions, understands that trying to get inside the Indian captain’s skin or rile him up may not be the best solution. “I think we try to probably stay clear of engagement, obviously,” Hazlewood said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

“I think that was fully evident throughout the series. I think he likes to get in that tussle and it probably brings out the best in him, especially when he’s batting, that was always a no-go-zone for the bowlers.”

Also Read | Before Ganguly India were a ‘nice’ side: Hussain on Dada’s impact

India are scheduled to tour Australia later this year. They will begin the tour with a three T20I series followed by a four-Test series. With Kohli expected to be a crucial factor behind India’s campaign, Hazlewood has said that he and the rest of his Australian teammates would prefer avoid any confrontation and try to stay clear of any verbal duals that may bring the best out of the Indian captain.

“I think it’s a different case if the guys are batting and he’s in the field, you know they can get him engaged there and sort of work him out a little bit if possible, but certainly when he was batting, it was just leaving him to his own devices, and hopefully, we get him in a bit of a switched off mood and take advantage of that,” Hazlewood explained.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
CRPF trooper injured in IED blast on Srinagar-Pulwama road
CRPF trooper injured in IED blast on Srinagar-Pulwama road
‘More people getting cured at home’: Kejriwal tweets on Covid-19 situation in Delhi
‘More people getting cured at home’: Kejriwal tweets on Covid-19 situation in Delhi
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
To protest difficulties in burying Covid-19 victim, kin leave coffin in the street
To protest difficulties in burying Covid-19 victim, kin leave coffin in the street
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In