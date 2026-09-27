What did Colin Simmons do? Why was he penalized during Tennessee vs Texas? ‘Urination celebration’ explained

The Texas Longhorns were handed one of the more unusual penalties in college football during Saturday’s matchup against No. 14 Tennessee. In the second quarter, with the Volunteers driving and trying to pull level, Texas star pass rusher Colin Simmons appeared to make a game-changing play on third-and-13 by sacking the quarterback and seemingly ending the drive.

Colin Simmons was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. (AP Photo)

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However, Simmons’ celebration quickly turned the big defensive play into a penalty. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, though the reason behind the call did not become apparent until the referee announced it.

“Unsportsmanlike conduct, defense No. 1,” the official said before explaining, “For simulating using the restroom.”

Simmons had appeared to mimic unzipping his pants and urinating as part of his celebration, resulting in the unusual penalty.

This story is being updated.