Why are Karrion Kross and Scarlett no longer with WWE? Here's what we know

WWE fans were in for a shock when two of the company’s most time-tested players decided to call it quits. What initially started off as wide-scale speculation became clear that Karrion Kross and Scarlett would be exiting the company as soon as they were added to the alumni list. The WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 03, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.(Getty Images via AFP)

The pair’s contracts expired on August 10 and weren’t renewed despite the company reaching out for the same, as reported by Daily DDT.

“My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week," Scarlett wrote on her official social media handle following the announcement.

“To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd,” she continued. "You’ve been our partners in every fight, and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

"The next chapter starts now, and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world. If you want The Smokeshow on your show… let’s make it happen.”

Fightful Select broke the news of the pair’s departure by writing: “Sources in WWE both on the talent and the creative end claim that they've been told that as of now, the departure is real” on August 10.

What’s next?

Both Kross and Scarlett are likely to move on to TNA Wrestling or New Japan Pro Wrestling, where they could be viewed as potential foreign threats and dominate the ring in unique styles. As of now, there is no official update on where the pair plans to take their career next.

By Stuti Gupta