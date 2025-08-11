Landon Dickerson injury: Could Eagles guard miss the 2025 NFL season? Doctors weigh in

Philadelphia Eagles' three-time Pro-Bowler guard, Landon Dickerson, injured his lower left leg during Eagles' practice at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday. Philadelphia Eagles Landon Dickerson during practice at the team’s NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP)

The 26-year-old Alabama alum was carted off the field towards the end of the practice session, sparking worry for Eagles fans, with the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 15.

The details of Landon Dickerson's injury will become clear once the Eagles provide an official update. Videos surfaced from the Lincoln Financial Field, which showed Dickerson being carted off the field after the injury at the very end of the practice session.

Based on the videos that surfaced on social media, qualified doctors opined on the injury, saying that it seemed like a potentially serious injury. Sports physician and an expert in NFL injuries, Jesse Morse, said on X that the injury could be "potentially significant" as Dickerson was already dealing with a knee injury.

"Let’s hope it not serious," Morse said.

Physical therapy doctor and a popular injury analyst on X, Jeff Muller, said that the injury could be "potentially significant," possibly affecting the Eagles' season drastically.

"Key injury to watch for the Eagles OL," he wrote.

Dickerson has been a critical piece of the Philadelphia Eagles that reached three back-to-back Super Bowls, finally winning the 2025 one. In all three of the Philadelphia Eagles' previous seasons, his performance at protecting the Eagles' star quarterback, Jalen Hurts, has earned him Pro Bowl nods.

As a result, if he is to miss a significant time due to the injury, it would turn out to be a terrible blow to the Super Bowl winners.

The potential absence of Dickerson, which comes on the heels of an injury to back-up guard to Kenyon Green, will make Eagles look to Trevor Keegan. But would still leave them thin on that position, and if something were to happen to Keegan, they would be left with Drew Kendall, a rookie center who can play backup guard.