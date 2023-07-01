2023 WWE Money in the Bank Results: The Usos defeat Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest and Iyo Sky win MITB and more
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Results: The Usos defeat Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest and Iyo Sky win MITB, Rollins and Gunther retain respective titles
2023 WWE Money In The Bank Results: The premium event took place in London, England on Saturday, July 1, 2023. In a stunner, Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in three and half years, by Jey Uso. As a result, Reigns & Solo Sikoa lost their tag team match against The Usos who won the Bloodline Civil War.
World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins successfully defended his title against The Judgement Day's Finn Balor.
The Men’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match saw seven wrestlers namely Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest and Logan Paul in action. Priest won the ladder match and became the Mr. Money in the Bank.
Iyo Sky emerged victorious in the women's ladder match as she surpassed Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Bayley, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. Iyo Sky thus became Miss Women’s Money in the Bank.
In WWE Women's Tag Team Title match, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan conquered Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler. Shayna betrayed Ronda which paved the way for Rodriguez-Morgan victory.
Cody Rhodes surpassed Dominik Mysterio in a one-to-one contest.
Intercontinental champion Gunther retained his title against Matt Riddle, showing total dominance.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:25 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Thanks for joining our live coverage
Thanks for joining our live coverage.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:15 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Check out Paul Heyman's reaction after Reigns gets pinned for the first time in three and a half years
Roman Reigns got pinned for the first time in three and a half years. And it was Jey Uso who achieved the honour.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:10 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: They did it, WWE hails The Usos
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:08 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: The Usos conquer Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa
The Usos have won the Bloodline civil war. Roman Reings holds his head at ringside, the Usos celebrate.
The crowd goes wild in celebrations for The Usos.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:05 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos
Jey Usos tags in Jimmy. The usos double superkick Reigns and then kick out Sikoa.
Jey Uso jumps onto Roman Reigns and pins him. 1,2 and 3, The Usos win. Roman reigns has been defeated.
The Usos hug each other after the win. The crowd goes electric.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:03 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos
Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns are stunned that The Usos kicked out. They unleash futher mayhem on The Usos.
Sikoa fights Jimmy at ringside. He superkicks Jimmy on the table. Sikoa then climbs the barricade and tries jumping on Jimmy but he moves out of the way.
Jey and Reigns fight in the ring. Reigns spears into Jey and pins him but Jey kicks out.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:00 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Bloodline civil war match between Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos starts
Jimmy Uso kicks Roman Reigns and takes him down. Jimmy jumps onto Reigns from the rop rope. But Reigns grabs his neck and forces him to subit.
But Jimmy gets up and tags in Jey. While Jimmy fights Reigns, referee gets knocked down.
Without the referre, Jimmy takes down Jimmy with a Samoan Spike. Reigns then spears into Jey.Referre gets up.
Reigns pins both brothers but they kick out. Reigns is stunned. He cannot believe what just happened.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:56 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Bloodline civil war match between Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos starts
Sikoa fights Jey at ringside. Reigns fights Jimmy in the ring. Reigns pins Jimmy but he kicks out.
The Usos are still in the match.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:54 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Bloodline civil war match between Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos starts
Roman Reigns tries superman punch on Jimmy. But Jimmy escapes and throws down Reigns to ringside.
Reigns tags in Sikoa, Jimmy tags in Jey. Jey unleashes fury on Sikoa. With a flurry of kicks, Jey gets control. He jumps onto Sikoa and pins him but The Enforcer Of The Bloodline survives.
Crowd cheers Jey Usos. Sikoa gets up . He tags in Reigns. But Jey is ready, he takes down Reigns at ringside. Jey follows it up by taking down Sikoa at ringside.
Reigns enters the ring and takes down Jey. Jey tags in Jimmy and The Usos double spear into Reigns. Sikoa saves the day for Reigns.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:50 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Bloodline civil war match between Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos starts
Solo gets tagged in. Sikoa twists Jimmy's shoulder muscles. Jimmy retaliates and throws Sikoa out of the ring.
Jimmy tries to tag in Jey but Sikoa throws Jey away.
Sikoa takes down Jimmy at ringside.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:47 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Bloodline civil war match between Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos starts
Jimmy bears the brunt of Sikoa's ire. Jey Uso looks on. Reigns gets tagged in and he unleashes further pain on Jimmy.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:43 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Bloodline civil war match between Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos starts
Roman Reigns repeatedly kicks Jimmy Uso. He tags Sikoa in. Sikoa repeatedly grabs Jimmy's head and slams him on the floor.
Sikoa twists Jimmy's shoulders. Sikoa takes down Jimmy.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:40 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Bloodline civil war match between Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos starts
Roman Reigns unleashes his fury on Jey Uso. Jey tags Jimmy. Reigns goes out to ringside, Sikoa follows him. Paul Heyman discusses strategy with Reigns.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:38 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Bloodline civil war match between Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos starts
Jimmy hits Solo Sikoa with a couple of slaps on chest. Jey Uso gets tagged in, Sikoa reluctantly tags Reigns.
Jey tears his jersey, he is totally fired up. Reigns hold Jey in a lock on his neck. Reigns yells “I am the only one”. He dominates Jey first up.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:35 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Bloodline civil war match between Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos starts
Straightaway Solo Sikoa lunges at Jimmy and throws him into the ring corner. Sikoa is very angry, he lifts Jimmy and slams him on the ring floor.
The Usos discuss strategy while Roman Reigns looks on.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:33 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Bloodline civil war match between Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos starts
Things are heating up right from the start. First up are Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:27 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Bloodline civil war match between Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs The Usos set to begin
Roman Reigns enters the arena flanked by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. The Usos look on at them from the ring.
Historic match is set to begin
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:21 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Bloodline civil war match between Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa vs Jey Uso-Jimmy Uso set to start
In Bloodline civil war match, Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa will lock horns against Jey Uso-Jimmy Uso. The much anticipated fight is set to start. Who will win tonight?
Will Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns prove his dominance and earn respect from the London crowd?
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:10 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Seth Rollins retains World Heavyweight title despite injury
Seth Rollins retains World Heavyweight title despite suffering from an injury in the ribs.
Argument breaks out between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Balor seemingly accuses Priest of costing him the match.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:09 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor
Both fighters are lying on the ring floor amid a tough fight. Meanwhile, Damain Priest enters the arena. Priest stays at ringside holding the Money in the Bank briefcase which he won tonight.
Rollins gets distacted and Balor takes advantage.
While Rollins is at ringside, Balor brutally beats him. He repeatedly kicks and hits Rollins on the inujured chest.
Both wrestlers enter the ring. Balor climbs to the top rope, looking to win over Rollins. But Priest seemingly distracts Balor. Rollins uses it to his advantage and takes down Balor, winning the match.
Rollins retains the World Heavyweight title.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:04 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor
Both wreestlers get up. Rollins repeatedly hits Balor on the head and face. He follows it up with a leg kick, knocking down Balor on the floor.
While Rollins catches his breath, Balor gets up and hits him in the injured chest.
Balor repeatedly punches in Rollins' chest. Then follows it up with a take down.
Rollins retaliates and then jumps onto Balor from the top rope. Balor follows it up with a kick and climbs the top rope. Rollins gets up and follows him but gets taken down.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:01 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor
Balor repeatedly hits Rollins on the chest with his head.
Minutes later, Rollins hits Balor on the head and takes him down on the ring floor.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:00 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor
Rollins and Balor enter the ring again. Balor takes advantage of Rollins' injury on chest and hits him there in the ribcage.
Rollins grabs his chest and cries in pain.
Balor then puts Rollins near the ropes and repeatedly hits him in the injury area.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:57 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor
Seth Rollins takes down Finn Balor at ringside. Rollins then slams Balor on the announce table.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:43 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Iyo SKy win Women's ladder match
Iyo SKy win Women's ladder match beating five other contenders.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:43 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Women's ladder match is on!
Zelina Vega and Zoey Stark reach the briefcase and a duel starts between them. Zelina throws down Zoey as both come off the ladder.
Iyo Sky uses the opportunity and starts climbing the ladder. Bayley grabs the ladder and Sky falls.
Bayley then starts climbing the ladder but is interrupted by Becky. She brings Bayley down.
Becky and Bayley start climbing but Iyo Sky handcuffs both. Iyo Sky starts climbing and reaches the briefcase, she untags it and wins.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:38 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Women's ladder match is on!
Zoey Stark grabs a handcuff. She attempts to handcuff Trish but she escapes. Trish starts fighting against Becky.
Zoey tries handcuffing Becky but fails. Zoey slams Becky near the announce table.
Becky slams Zoey on the ladder. She climbs the announce table and slams Trish on the ladder.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:35 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Women's ladder match is on!
Trish Stratus quickly climbs the ladder and reaches the briefcase but her rival comes in her way.
Iyo sky launches on Zelina from top of the rope. Trish and Becky team up to take down Zelina.
Contest starts between Trish and Becky for the win. Becky starts setting the ladder.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:33 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Women's ladder match is on!
Iyo Sky tries reaching the briefcase but the ladder is dragged away by her rivals.
Sky jumps down from the ladder top on her rivals, taking down everyone.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:31 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Women's ladder match is on!
Contest breaks out between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark for climbing the ladder.
Trish Stratus gets quick chance to reach the briefcase but Zelina Vega comes in her way.
Zelina Vega touches the briefcase but other wrestlers bring her down.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:29 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Women's ladder match is on!
Trish Stratus starts climbing the ladder but other wrestlers bring her down.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:26 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Women's ladder match is on!
Fight among the women contenders breaks out at ringside.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:24 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Women's ladder match set to begin
The six contenders for women's ladder match make their way to the arena one by one.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:17 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: John Cena addresses fans
John Cena declines Waller's offer of moving WrestleMania to Australia. Waller tells Cena that nobody insults him. An irate Waller hits Cena. Cena goes down and then lifts Waller and knocks him down.
Redemption for Cena as he heads out of the arena amid cheers from the crowd.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:15 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: John Cena addresses fans
Grayson Waller's music hits. He enters the arena and asks Cena if he joking about WrestleMania happening in London.
Waller mocks Cena saying that The Cenation Leader lost to Austin Theory at WrestleMania39. He says that Cena also lost to Roman Reigns earlier.
Waller requests Cena to help him save his career. He says that WrestleMania should happen in Australia and not London.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:11 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: John Cena addresses fans
John Cena informs the crowd that he is on the show to bring WrestleMania to London. He encourages the crowd to convinve the world how great WrestleMania will be in London.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:08 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: John Cena addresses fans
John Cena tells the fans “surprise”. He informs the crowd that this is the first premimum event in London in 20 years. He says that he is surprised that it took such a long time to connect with the London crowd.
He blames the WWE management for such a long delay in having a live event in London. He calls the crowd “the heartbeat”. He hails the fans as not a hindrance to the show but “the show” itself.
Cena says that he is on the show on behalf of the London fans. He says that he respects the London crowd. The crowd start cheering The Cenation Leader.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:04 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: John Cena enters the arena!
The crowd goes berserk as John Cena marks his appearance in the arena after the result of Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio fight.
John Cena acknowledges the crowd support in his signature style. Fans cheer him on.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:00 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Cody Rhodes tames Dominik Mysterio
Despite all the help from Rhea Ripley to Dominik, Cody Rhodes lives to his reputation and conquers Dominik Mysterio.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:59 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio
Rhea distacts Cody. Dominik takes advantage and then tries htting the American Nightmare with a 619 but fails.
Cody slams down Dominik with an Alabama Slam and follows it with Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes. He then pins Dominik, 1,2 and 3, Cody Rhodes wins.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:57 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio
Domink does a turn around. He starts gaining the upper hand on Rhodes. Ripley mocks The American Nightmare.
Rhodes enters the ring but gets taken down by Dominik. Dominik puts his arms around Rhodes' neck and then slams him on the ring floor.
Cody retaliates by power slamming Dominik. Cody is coming back to his dominant self.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:54 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio tries running out the arena. But Cody Rhodes runs after him and brings him into the arena.
Rhodes repeatedly kicks Dominik with his legs, then powerslams him on ring floor.
Dominik Mysterio tries to escape through the crowd but Rhdoes grabs him and brings him back to the ring.
Rhea Ripley confronts Rhodes. Meanwhile, Dominik removes the padding off the turnbuckle. He then goes on to start hitting Rhodes.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:51 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio
Cody Rhodes provokes Dominik to come at him. Rhdoes then jumps straight towards Dominik but gets hit in the mouth.
An intimidated Domink then runs to ringside. A cat and mouse game going on.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:49 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Enters the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes
The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes receives a rousing reception from the crowd as he enters the arena to square off against Dominik.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:48 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Enters Dominik Mysterio flanked by Rhea Ripley
Dominik Mysterio has entered the ring accompanied by Rhea Ripley. Dominik is set to fight against Cody Rhodes.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:46 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Gunther remains Intercontinental champion
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:42 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Gunther vs Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre claymores into Gunther. He then lifts the intercontinental title belt.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:40 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Gunther gets confronted by Drew McIntyre
Gunther successfully retains the Intercontinental title by beating Riddle. But just then Drew McIntyre's music hits.
The crowd cheers for McIntyre who confronts Gunther. A fight breaks out.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:38 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Gunther vs Matt Riddle
A pin attempt by Riddle goes waste as Gunter survives. Riddle then jumps onto Gunther from the top rope and pins him again, Gunther survives again.
Gunther jumps onto Riddle but gets locked in a triangle. Gunther lifts Riddle and locks his ankle. Riddle keeps hitting with his other leg.
Gunther locks Riddle in a lock again, targetting his ankle. Riddle taps out and submits. Gunther retains the title.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:35 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Gunther vs Matt Riddle
Riddle retaliates with a knee kick. But Gunther locks Riddle holding his injured ankle. Riddle survives.
But seconds later, Gunther grabs Riddle's neck. He slams Riddle on the floor and pins him, Riddle survives.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:33 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Gunther vs Matt Riddle
Gunther grabs Riddle's legs and starts targetting his injured ankle. Gunther removes some of the bandage of Riddle's legs and starts targetting his ankle.
Riddle cries in pain, holding his ankle.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:32 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Gunther vs Matt Riddle
Matt Riddle tries grabbing Gunther's legs straightup. Gunther grabs Riddle and slams him powerfully on the ring floor.
Gunther is looking toweringly big on Riddle. Riddle retaliates with a series of leg kicks.
Gunther unleashes a brutal jab on Riddle.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:29 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Gunther vs Matt Riddle
Notably, Gunther is one of longest reigning Intercontinental champion. Will he be able to retain his title against Matt Riddle tonight ? We will know in a few minutes.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:26 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Gunther vs Matt Riddle
Intercontinental champion Gunther is set to battle against Matt Riddle in a one-to-one contest.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:23 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan become champions
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan become the new women's tag team champions, thanks to Shayna betrayal of Ronda.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:21 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Shayna Baszler betrays Ronda Rousey
Rodriguez gets tagged and slams Ronda. Rodriguez then tags in Morgan who pins Ronda and grabs the win.
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are the new women's tag team champion.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:20 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Women's tag team match is on!
Rodriguez slams Ronda from the top rope to the ring floor.
Morgan gets tagged in. But Shayna grabs Morgan's leg who screams in pain.
Rodriguez waits to be tagged in. A fight between Ronda and Rodriguez breaks out at ringside.
Shayna locks in Morgan, grabbing her neck. But Morgan survives. Ronda gets tagged in.
But guess what? Shayna betrays Ronda and starts assaulting her in the ring. The crowd cheers. Shayna leaves the ring.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:16 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Women's tag team match is on!
Shayna pins Liv Morgan who kicks out and survives. Rodriguez waits to be tagged in.
Shayna grabs Morgan's leg and tags in Ronda who gets an ankle hold on Morgan. Morgan cries in pain.
Morgan surprises Ronda and tags in Rodriguez.
Rodriguez takes down both Ronda and Shayna. She pins Ronda who kicks out and survives.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:14 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Women's tag team match is on!
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan start having the upper hand on Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler in the women's tag team match.
Rousey grabs Morgan's hand and starts slamming her around.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:12 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Women's tag team match begins
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler are takin on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in the ring.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:08 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: WWE lauds the new Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:05 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Damian Priest wins men's ladder match.
Proud moment for The Judgement Day member- Damian Priest beats six other contenders and becomes Mr. Money in the Bank.
He holds the brief and the sea of fans acknowledge the new winner.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:03 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Men's ladder match is on !
LA Knight almost reaches the briefcase but Priest grabs his neck and throws him down. Priest starts unlocking the briefcase.
Damian Priest wins. Priest is the new winner of Money in the Bank contract.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:02 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Men's ladder match is on !
Richochet takes down Paul through the table on ringside. Butch and LA Knight start climbing the ladder and engage in a duel. Butch twists Knight's fingers and Knight falls down.
Meanwhile, Priest climbs up and throws down Butch.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 01:00 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Men's ladder match is on !
Escobar decimates Paul out of the way and starts climbing to reach the contract. Nakamura takes him down. Nakamura touches the briefcase. But gets taken down.
Escobar and Nakamura start reaching the briefcase simultaneously. Ricochet and Paul jump on to the ladders, in stiff fight against the other two.
Nakamura and Escobar fall down. Paul and Ricochet remain and engage in a duel.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:57 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Men's ladder match is on !
Total mayhem in the ring as wrestlers divide in small groups, taking on each other.
Paul takes down LA Knight. Nakamura brings down Escobar. Butch grabs Nakamura's leg and takes him out of the ring.
Nakamura's teeth is seen filled in blood.
Butch climbs ladder on ringside and takes down everyone. He quickly enters the ring and tries reaching the contract. Paul takes him down. Ricochet spoils Paul's plans.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:54 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Men's ladder match is on !
Nakamura and Ricochet engage in contest between themselves. Nakamura takes down Ricochet and starts making his way to grab the contract. Escobar spoils his plan.
Butch grabs Escobar while the latter gets within touching distance of the contract.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:52 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Men's ladder match is on !
LA Knight had a quick chance to climb the ladder but Logan Paul hurried in the ring and took him down.
Priest takes down Paul and starts arranging ladders to put further misery on Paul. Butch disrupts the contest between Paul and Priest.
Nakamura seems to haing the upper hand but Paul takes him down.
Paul slams Priest with a frog splash, the Judgement Day member is writhing in pain.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:49 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Men's ladder match is on !
Damain Priest and Logan Paul have teamed up. They are laying tables on ringside. Priest knocks down Butch first. Then betrays Paul, beating him brutally.
Escobar takes down Priest with a suicide dive.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:48 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Men's ladder match is on !
Ricochet takes on Nakamura. Escobar then jumps from the top rope on Nakamura who gets ousted from the ring.
Paul enters out of nowhere and starts climbing the ladder. All wrestlers zero in on him, unleashing brutal fury on him.
Butch grabs a baseball bat and starts beating everyone. Damian Priest takes him out.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:45 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Men's ladder match is on !
All wrestlers have picked Logan Paul as their primary rival. Paul gets thrown outside the ring.
He enters the ring and straightaway takes the ladder to grab the money in the bank contract.
Three wrestlers are challenging Damian Priest who is cornered in the ring.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:42 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: All contenders for the men's ladder match are in the ring
Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest and Logan Paul are in the ring and set to compete in the men's ladder match.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:38 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Butch and Shinsuke Nakamura enter the arena !
Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura and Santos Escobar have entered the arena for the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank match.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:31 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Is a betrayal by Solo Sikoa against Roman Reigns in the offing?
There is every possibility that Solo Sikoa might betray Roman Reigns during their match against The Usos tonight.
Notably, Reigns laughed on last night's episode of SmackDown at Sikoa when The Usos promised to hail him as the next Tribal Chief.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:23 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: WWE have announced that a press conference will happen immediately after the live event tonight
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:15 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Check out the full match card
Here is the full match card for 2023 WWE Money In The Bank
- CIVIL WAR: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos
- Men’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match
- Women’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match
- World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
- WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan
- Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Matt Riddle
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 12:07 AM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Will Brock Lesnar intervene in Cody Rhodes-Dominik Mysterio match?
There are speculations that The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar might intervene and aid Dominik Mysterio during his head-to-head fight against Cody Rhodes.
Lesnar currently in a bitter rivalry against Rhodes which dates back to Raw after WrestleMania39 where The Beast Incarnate had mercilessly beaten The American Nightmare.
- Sat, 01 Jul 2023 11:46 PM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Intercontinental champion Gunther will be in battle against Matt Riddle
Intercontinental champion Gunther is set to defend his title against Matt Riddle.
- Sat, 01 Jul 2023 11:41 PM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: What transpired between The Usos and Roman Reigns on June 30 episode of SmackDown?
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns cut a promo on June 30 episode of SmackDown. He told fans that as a good Tribal Chief he would forgive The Usos if they apologised and bowed down to him.
The Usos marked their appearance and called out Reigns, making it clear that they had no intention of patching up with The Tribal Chief.
A brawl involving Reigns-Solo Sikoa and Jey-Jimmy happened which needed to be dealt with by the security.
- Sat, 01 Jul 2023 11:31 PM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Who is the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes fighting against tonight?
The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will be up in action against ‘bad boy’ Dominik Mysterio.
Rhodes is a senior wrestler with tons of experience who has even beaten The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. Can Dominik do an upset?
- Sat, 01 Jul 2023 11:26 PM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Check out Damian Priest's uber-confident post ahead of his match
Damian Priest is looking confident of winning in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.
- Sat, 01 Jul 2023 11:23 PM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: What's the turmoil in The Bloodline?
Powers of The Bloodline has depleted and the wrestling stable is on the verge of getting decimated. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and left the group.
Jimmy attacked Reigns during The Tribal Chief's tag team match against Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn at 2023 Night of Champions. Reigns ended up losing the match alongwith partner Solo Sikoa.
Few days later on WWE SmackDown, a miffed, humiliated and angry Reigns expected Jimmy's brother Jey to take his side. But instead, Jey supported Jimmy and the brothers double superkicked Reigns.
On tonight's Money in the Bank event, Reigns-Sikoa will take on The Usos. No doubt, The Bloodline has fallen out but Reigns is looking to restore his authority on what's left. The match is expected to be a delight to the fans as both factions have a lot at stake.
- Sat, 01 Jul 2023 11:13 PM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Will Seth Rollins be able to defend his World Heavyweight title?
Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight title against The Judgement Day's Finn Balor.
- Sat, 01 Jul 2023 11:08 PM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: The Judgement Day members are in the United Kingdom, see pic
- Sat, 01 Jul 2023 11:00 PM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Who are the competitors for the women’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match ?
Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley and Iyo sky are the women wrestlers who would compete against each other in a bid to get the Money in the Bank contract, which guarantees a future World Title Match or any other title match of their choice within a year.
- Sat, 01 Jul 2023 10:57 PM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Who are the competitors for the men’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match ?
Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest and Logan Paul are the seven contenders who would be squaring off for grabbing the lucrative Money in the Bank contract.
- Sat, 01 Jul 2023 10:53 PM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Which is the most awaited match of the night?
- Sat, 01 Jul 2023 10:51 PM
2023 WWE Money in the Bank Live Updates: Welcome to the live coverage!
Welcome to the live coverage of 2023 WWE Money in the Bank. Get all the live updates here.