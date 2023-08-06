2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates:Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor
2023 WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on August 5, Saturday at Detroit in the United States. Fans are eagerly awaiting the grand event as it would another chapter to the Bloodline Civil War under which The Usos have left the villainous stable headed by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. At SummerSlam, Jey Uso will take on Reigns in a head-to-head fight and aim to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Here is the official match card for 2023 WWE SummerSlam
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)
Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)
Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre
Logan Paul vs. Ricochet
Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules)
SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 04:57 AM
2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Three titles at stake tonight!
Three titles are at stake tonight at 2023 WWE SummerSlam
1) Title fight between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso
2) Title fight between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Finn Balor
3) Title fight between Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Drew McIntyre
Will there be upsets?
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 04:52 AM
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 04:46 AM
2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Hear it from the “Wiseman”
Paul Heyman weighs in on the upcoming high voltage clash between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns tonight.
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 04:40 AM
Roman Reigns has promised that it will be a stormy affair tonight.
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 04:33 AM
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 04:31 AM
2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: 3.0 between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar
Cody Rhodes will square off against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for the third time in their ongoing storyline.
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 04:10 AM
2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Most awaited match of the night !
Most awaited match of the night will be between Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 04:08 AM
