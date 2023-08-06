2023 WWE SummerSlam LIVE updates: Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

2023 WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on August 5, Saturday at Detroit in the United States. Fans are eagerly awaiting the grand event as it would another chapter to the Bloodline Civil War under which The Usos have left the villainous stable headed by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. At SummerSlam, Jey Uso will take on Reigns in a head-to-head fight and aim to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Jey Uso will take on Roman Reigns in a head-to-head fight and aim to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.(WWE)

Here is the official match card for 2023 WWE SummerSlam

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules)

SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim