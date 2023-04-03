Brock Lesnar surpasses 7'3'' tall and 410 pounds The Nigerian Giant Omos at 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar stunned Omos to win the head-to-head fight on night two of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Brock Lesnar stunned Omos to win the head-to-head fight on night two of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday night(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 410 pounds, The Nigerian Giant made his way to the ring along with his associate MVP.286 pounds Brock Lesnar followed up his opponent to the ring, amid rousing reception.

ALSO READ| Rey Mysterio defeats 'son' Dominik Mysterio at 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39, amid disruption by The Judgement Day

Omos easily grabbed Lesnar and threw him across the ring. The Nigerian Giant overwhelmed The Beast Incarnate with a series of slams. Initially it looked like Omos was dominating Lesnar as if the The Beast Incarnate was a child, with kidney shots and bear hugs and choke slams.

But then Lesnar fired back with a series of German suplexes on Omos. He turned things around with three consecutive German suplexes and then won the match with an F-5 on the Nigerian Giant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Twitter account of WWE tweeted "THE BEAST has been UNLEASHED at #WrestleMania!".

Interestingly, some years ago, Omos was diagnosed with having a brain tumour . Doctor's examination of his tumour and testing for the same led them to other peculiar disorders that Omos suffered from.

Brock Lesnar stunned Omos to win the head-to-head fight on night two of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday night(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an episode of “Out of Character” with host Ryan Satin, Omos had revealed how his medical condition was found out. He had talked about how he had to undergo MRI scan and surgery for his brain tumour.

“Literally a month after the MRI, I had the surgery and they had to go through my nose. It was very, very traumatic... But in the process of doing the testing, they found that not only do I have the pituitary tumor, I had gigantism, I had partial Cushing’s disease [a condition where the the adrenal glands overproduce cortisol] which is very rare... There’s different forms of large human beings, but it’s like different variations, and I had all three combinations — Andre [The Giant] had acromegaly, which is one of them. And I have that. But I had the other three combined with it, so my case was very, very unique. It was the first time in medical history they’d seen someone with all three together. I became this sort of anomaly in the medical world... I had a journal published about me — about my case,” Omos had revealed on the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}