Cody Rhodes picks top choice rivals after taking on Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes will experience the greatest moment of his wrestling career when he locks horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title in WrestleMania39. Recently Reigns completed 900 days as the Universal Champion and his long streak has further added to the heat ahead of the historic contest between both superstars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The American Nightmare will have to perform extraordinarily well to dethrone Reigns and only time will tell whether he is able to do so. In a recent appearance on the The AJ Awesome Show, Rhodes was asked who he would like to face off after the Show of Shows. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner named Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Johnny Gargano, and Edge as his favourite rivals who he wants to take on.

ALSO READ| ‘Jon Jones will never match Cyril Gane…’: Daniel Cormier's verdict on UFC 285

Talking about Johnny Gargano, Rhodes said "When I was with my former company, I always remembered kind of going kinda head-to-head with him on Wednesdays. When I say that, out of respect, you had to oppose him [Johnny Gargano] with something strong because he delivers, and he’s a wrestler’s wrestler."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He’s someone that we’ve never had that singles [match], and I’d love to have that with him, just to see where I’m at, see where he’s at. Very curious, different styles," he added.

Rhodes picked Edge as one of his favourite opponents that he would like to take on after WrestleMania39 gets over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I don’t know how much time Edge has left. He could do this forever if he wanted to. He’s in better shape than every locker room combined for some reason. When I was on SmackDown I remember he was a really good locker room leader, a true locker room leader, led by example," recalled Rhodes.

"He looked at me as a child, a kid, and those people that look at you as a kid, you want to one day stand opposed and let them know you are not a kid anymore," concluded The American Nightmare.