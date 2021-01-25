After a long hiatus, 'The Game' Triple H returned to the WWE ring recently. He stepped inside the squared circle in a recent episode of Raw and challenged old rival Randy Orton. Both the superstars faced each other in a short fight and it sparked rumours that the 'Cerebral Assasin' could be a part of the programming heading up to WrestleMania 37.

It is still not clear if that appearance was a one-off or part of some storyline. This is a question only Triple H could answer. And he did. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Triple H talked about his return and his future. He did not give a certain answer on his immediate future inside the squared circle but revealed how the opportunity to make his return came about.

Triple H also talked about Brock Lesnar's WWE status while commenting on the speculations about a Roman Reigns vs The Rock dream match.

Here are the excerpts:-

You recently returned to Raw. What can we expect from Triple H, the professional wrestler in the future? Was that appearance a one-off or an in-ring return can be expected?

You never say never in WWE. We had an opportunity and moment in time where Drew Mcintyre was found to be Covid positive and could not appear as he was in quarantine. I got the call. Every time you get the opportunity to show up in front of WWE fans, even though not in person, you hate to pass up on that opportunity. As far as a one-off is concerned, we’ll see but right now I am focused on Superstar Spectacle. We’ll see as far as me stepping back in the ring.

Can we get an update about Brock Lesnar? WrestleMania season is coming around and he has generally played a big part at the event. Can we expect him to play a part at WrestleMania 37?

One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn’t he won’t. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns has been a revelation since returning as the Tribal Chief. Can you explain something about the change in personas? Like what went behind in the planning of showing this side of his character.

This is something that Roman had wanted to do for some time. It is to do something different for himself and for everybody. To show a different side of himself. But you have to do it at the right time. You don’t want to do it too soon. He has been thinking about it for a long time and the opportunity was the right time, given his time away. When you change characters or show a different side yourself, you run the risk of it not being received well. But it has only elevated him. It has shown to be a major star, a household name. when you talk levels of The Rock, Stone Cold, or John Cena, this is Roman Reigns taking his place in the list of those names as one of the true greats of his generation.

Reigns recently said that his dream match will be against The Rock at a WrestleMania? Do you think WWE can make it happen?

I’ve known The Rock since the beginning of his career. As much he loves making movies, going on to become one of the most successful actors. He is maybe the biggest star in the world and certainly in Hollywood. But there is nothing like stepping into a WWE ring. The adrenaline rush. I guarantee you The Rock never made a movie and had goosebumps all over his body. If The Rock can make it happen, he looks in shape, I am sure he would love to do it. If his schedule permits. He works hard. The only person that works more than The Rock is Vince McMahon. If there is a will and a way, he will make it happen and WWE will do everything. If fans want to see it, we will make it happen. But it really comes down to does The Rock want to it and does he have the time to do it.

(WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.)