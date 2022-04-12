Former WWE star The Rock lands in trouble as US football star Megan Rapinoe threatens legal action

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson found himself caught in an unwanted situation as footballers of the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) fired shots against the former WWE superstar concerning the promotion of XFL and it's logo.

The footballers took to Twitter to point out the similarities between the new logo of XFL and TogetherXR’s branding.

TogetherXR is a company created by Megan Rapinoe, a leading figure of the USWNT, who also was among the most active participants to demand for equal pay for the women's football team. She had started the company with her wife Sue Bird and her USWNT teammate Alex Morgan, snowboarder Chloe Kim, and swimmer Simone Manuel to promote youngsters challenge conventional role for women in the society.

Meanwhile, XFL is the American Football League, which The Rock had recently bought from WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Pumped to reveal our new @XFL2023 logo as we build our organization and shape our one of a kind, hungry XFL culture.

X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY.

To all our XFL players, coaches, fans;

You bring the dreams - we’ll bring the opportunity.

Now LFG!#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/ucbSjiBVwf — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 6, 2022

Soon after the former WWE star revealed the logo, he was called out for “imitating” and Rapinoe even threatened a legal action against the former WWE superstar.

Sharing a screenshot of the XFL's branding announcement on LinkedIn, Rapinoe wrote: "Welp, this is awkward. Only thing The Rock and XFL are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. TOGETHXR got this on locked boys."

Welp. This is awkward. Only thing @TheRock and @XFL2023 are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. @togethxr got this on 🔒 boys. pic.twitter.com/klItJO2fJ5 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) April 8, 2022

Apart from her, here are tweets from her teammate Morgan and her wife Bird:

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, I guess? 🤦‍♀️

Shout out to my team at @togethxr for creating a bad ass brand name, logo, and background story that resonates for so many 👀 https://t.co/QP6f0cGU3h — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) April 8, 2022

Meanwhile, TogethXR also released an official statement in this regard.

“TogethXR and its co-founders have worked tremendously hard to build a platform that uplifts women in sports and culture. We were disheartened to see the announcement of the XFL’s new branding and logo, which has striking similarities to our own."

“It’s our mission to weave representation and equality into all that we do, which is why we’ve issued a legal notice to the XFL highlighting our concerns," it read.

Meanwhile, the company also confirmed on Instagram that they have issued a legal notice.