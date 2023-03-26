List of wrestlers set to take part in 2023 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 26, 2023 06:34 AM IST

Here is the list of all wrestlers who are set to take part in Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, next week on WWE SmackDown

On Friday night episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that there will be the ninth edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal next week. The high-voltage match will take place on the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX and will air on next Friday night.

Cesaro (aka ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli), Big Show (aka Paul Wight), Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Braun Strowman, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, and Madcap Moss have been the eight winners in the past.

For the ninth edition, WWE has announced a list of 28 superstars who would be battling out in the ring for laying their hands on the coveted trophy. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is being held every year since 2014. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, it was not held that year.

Here is the list of all wrestlers who are set to take part in Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, next week on WWE SmackDown.

  1. Santos Escobar
  2. Joaquin Wilde
  3. Cruz Del Toro
  4. Mace
  5. Mansoor
  6. Karl Anderson
  7. Luke Gallows
  8. Shelton Benjamin
  9. Cedric Alexander
  10. Angel
  11. Humberto
  12. Ashante “Thee” Adonis
  13. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis
  14. Johnny Gargano
  15. Dexter Lumis
  16. Butch
  17. Ridge Holland
  18. Dolph Ziggler
  19. Mustafa Ali
  20. Rick Boogs
  21. Elias
  22. Xavier Woods
  23. LA Knight
  24. Bobby Lashley
  25. Karrion Kross
  26. Baron Corbin
  27. Bronson Reed
  28. Madcap Moss

WWE have announced that there will be the ninth edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal next week. (Twitter/@WWEonFOX)
